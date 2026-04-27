ESPN analyst says Jermod McCoy in the fourth round was the best value pick in the NFL Draft

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid believes Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy going in the fourth round is the best value of all the 257 picks in this weekend’s NFL Draft.

After being widely projected as a first-round pick for the last year, McCoy slipped all the way to the No. 101 overall pick, selected first in the fourth round on Saturday afternoon.

“The corner was my No. 12 overall player and slipped to the fourth round because of injury concerns,” Reid wrote for ESPN after the draft, “as he missed the entire 2025 season after tearing his ACL last January.

“This is a low-risk, high-reward move by the Raiders. If McCoy is able to return to his pre-injury form, then the franchise has a true shutdown CB1.”

5 Tennessee players picked in NFL Draft, 7 signed as UDFAs

McCoy was the third of five former Tennessee players to get drafted.

Fellow corner Colton Hood went at No. 37 overall to the New York Giants early in the second round and wide receiver Chris Brazzell II was the No. 83 overall pick, taken by the Carolina Panthers in the third round.

Edge rusher Joshua Josephs was picked at No. 147 overall, taken by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round, and defensive lineman Tyre West was the No. 222 overall pick, taken by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round.

Quarterback Joey Aguilar highlighted a group of seven former Tennessee players who signed as undrafted free agents Saturday night.

Jermod McCoy missed entire 2025 season with torn ACL

McCoy tore his ACL during an individual offseason workouts in January 2025, then missed the entire 2025 season. He didn’t do drills at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, but turned heads at Tennessee’s Pro Day with a 4.37 time in the 40, a 10-foot-7 broad jump and a 38-inch vertical.

“I had a good pro day, ran some good times and did some good things,” McCoy said. “… It’s not in my control, and I’m just truly blessed that the team took me anyway, because it’s an achievement to get here in the first place.”

It was reported Friday night that McCoy was falling in the draft because of a bone plug issue in his knee that could lead to a second surgery and more time missed, if not bringing the remainder of his career into question.

McCoy addressed the injury concerns after being drafted.

“All of my doctors that did my surgery told me I’m good,” McCoy said. “But if there’s something that (the Raiders) want me to do for the longevity of my career, I’m willing to do that because I feel like they have my best interest.”

‘It’s just a blessing to get picked by the Raiders’

Raiders vice president of player personnel Brandon Hunt said the team would get McCoy on site in Las Vegas “and make all the decisions from there.

“We have a great medical staff,” Hunt said. “… Right now, we’re excited about celebrating this kid.”

It was the second straight year and the third time since 2022 that the Raiders selected a Tennessee player in the NFL Draft. Las Vegas drafted wide receiver Dont’e Thornton in the fourth round last year and took defensive lineman Matthew Butler in the fifth round in 2022.

“We felt good about where we took him,” Hunt said of McCoy. “It was an opportunity to get value. He is arguably the best corner in the draft, and we feel like we have great people and a great process to make sure we get the best out of his player.”

“I didn’t really have a clue where I was going to go, to be honest,” McCoy added. “So I mean, it’s just a blessing to get picked by the Raiders.”