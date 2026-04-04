ESPN's NFL Draft feedback after Jermod McCoy aced Tennessee football's pro day

Jermod McCoy did exactly what he needed to do at Tennessee Pro Day on Tuesday. He was clocked at 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash, according to the Vols. ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported McCoy with a 38-inch vertical and a 10-foot-7 broad jump.

McCoy’s testing was under a microscope coming off the torn ACL he suffered in January 2025, which kept him sidelined all of last season and kept him from testing at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

The consensus seems to have McCoy as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft in three weeks and one of the first cornerbacks who will be picked. Still, a lot was riding on how he tested in Knoxville.

It’s safe to say he nailed it, according to feedback ESPN received after McCoy’s performance.

“The race for CB1 is officially on,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote. “Both McCoy and LSU’s Mansoor Delane are viewed as top-15 prospects in the class, with the Giants, Commanders, Saints, Chiefs, Bengals and Cowboys as natural landing spots. But McCoy’s health lingered until this pro day workout, as a torn ACL caused him to miss the entire 2025 season and he sat out the combine.

“While scouts on the road had been getting positive reviews about McCoy’s recovery,” Yates added, “there is a certainty in seeing it on the field.”

McCoy was a star out of the NCAA Transfer Portal for Tennessee during the 2024 season, finishing with 44 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions. He had 31 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games as a freshman at Oregon State before transferring to Tennessee.

“The feedback I received from teams was that McCoy is back in the running for CB1,” ESPN’s Matt Miller wrote. “There were some questions even from the morning of the workout about what drills he would participate in. But he did everything, including positional drills.

“Teams love McCoy’s size (6-foot, 193 pounds) and his over 1-inch advantage in terms of arm length over Delane — 31¼ inches compared to 30 inches. And while Delane’s elite final season might keep him in the top spot, both players feel like top-12 locks.”

An NFL mock draft that combined ESPN’s Yates and Miller with Mel Kiper Jr. had McCoy as the No. 14 overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens. The same mock draft had Delane off the board at No. 10 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Marlon Humphrey is on the decline, and Nate Wiggins is still a little unproven,” Miller wrote. “McCoy, meanwhile, would have been CB1 in this class had he not lost a season to a torn ACL.”