Report details Jermod McCoy's major injury concern causing his fall in the NFL Draft

Forget Jermod McCoy slipping from all the way from first-round projections to Day 3 of the NFL Draft. The former Tennessee football standout’s knee injury concerns apparently go far beyond the torn ACL that sidelined him last season.’

Charles Robinson, Yahoo’s senior NFL reporter, said Friday night that teams are concerned with a second surgery that could be in the future for McCoy to address a bone plug issue. And that it could be seen as a possibly career-ending issue.

“He has a bone plug,” Robinson said Friday night, “which is basically a piece of bone and cartilage that was used to repair a degenerative cartilage issue in that same knee. Now there is a thought process amongst doctors that this is now going to have to be replaced. Again, maybe not immediately but at some point in the future.”

Jermod McCoy was widely projected as a first-round pick

McCoy spent the year being projected as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft and considered one of the top cornerbacks available. But he wasn’t selected over the first three rounds, while 10 other cornerbacks were picked ahead of him.

Robinson reported that the feedback he got beginning early this week was that McCoy could fall to the later portions of the draft because of the concerns over a future surgery.

“I had one team tell me that if there is a severe slip,” Robinson said, “it’s because there are some teams that are taking the position that if this next surgery, which would likely knock him out for the entirety of a year, if this surgery is not successful, it will effectively end his career.

“Because what you’re doing to fix it is you’re taking a piece of bone and cartilage from somewhere else in that knee, which is not necessarily load bearing, and you’re transporting it, trying to fix the defect. You can’t just keep doing this over and over.”

McCoy was ranked by ESPN as the best player available to start Day 2 of the draft on Friday and is in the same spot entering Saturday, which starts with the fourth round at Noon Eastern Time on ESPN and NFL Network.

He suffered the torn ACL while he was working out during the offseason in January 2025 and ended up missing the entire 2025 season at Tennessee.

He did not go through drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, but worked out at Tennessee’s Pro Day in March and turned heads with a time of 4.37 in the 40, a 10-foot-7 broad jump and a 38-inch vertical.

Two Tennessee players selected in first three rounds

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has McCoy ranked as the best player available to start Day 3 of the draft. ESPN’s Jordan Reid projected McCoy to be picked at No. 105 by the Los Angeles Chargers, one spot behind edge rusher Joshua Josephs at No. 104 to the Arizona Cardinals.

“Teams are obviously concerned about that knee injury,” Kiper wrote of McCoy, “ … it just depends on when someone feels comfortable enough to take him. If healthy, he has first-round traits.”

Tennessee corner Colton Hood was selected in the second round by the New York Giants at No. 37 overall and wide receiver Chris Brazzell II was picked at No. 97 overall, selected by the Carolina Panthers in the third round.

“Colton Hood was a first-round talent still on the board at No. 37,” Kiper wrote. “He has long arms and plays a physical press style. I had Tennessee teammate Jermod McCoy ranked higher, but it’s understandable that New York went with the cleaner prospect in terms of the medical situation.”