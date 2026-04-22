ESPN NFL insider says Colton Hood could be drafted ahead of Jermod McCoy

Jermod McCoy will enter the NFL Draft on Thursday ranked as the No. 2 cornerback available according to longtime ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s Big Board. But he might not end up being the second corner selected.

In fact, McCoy might not be the first former Tennessee defensive back to hear his name called in the draft.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Wednesday that he has heard “there’s a chance” that Tennessee’s Colton Hood could be selected ahead of McCoy, who continues to deal with questions surrounding the torn ACL suffered in January 2025 that kept him out all last season.

“There are teams wary of the condition of McCoy’s knee and could shy away,” Graziano wrote. “Multiple people have compared it to former Michigan cornerback Will Johnson’s situation last year, as he was a first-round talent who fell into Day 2 due to health concerns.

“Johnson ended up playing well as a rookie for the Cardinals anyway.”

2026 NFL Draft: First Round, Thursday, 8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Johnson dropped to the 47th overall pick last year, selected in the second round by the Arizona Cardinals. He would go on to start 10 of 12 games during his rookie season, finishing with 37 tackles, 10 passes defended and a forced fumble.

The first round of the NFL Draft is set for Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Rounds 2-3 are Friday night and Rounds 4-7 are set for Saturday afternoon.

Hood is one of 16 players attending the draft in person in Pittsburgh, despite being mocked as either a late pick in the first round or an early in pick in the second round.

McCoy’s projections according to various mock drafts are anywhere from No. 12 overall to No. 31, should he avoid slipping to the second round.

He did not go through drills at the NFL Scouting Combine but posted impressive numbers at Tennessee’s pro day in March, when he ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash, had a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-7 broad jump.

Jermod McCoy, Colton Hood ranked as two of the best corners in the draft

McCoy was a breakout star during for Tennessee during the 2024 season, finishing with 44 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions. He had 31 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games as a freshman at Oregon State before transferring to Tennessee.

He dropped to No. 29 on Kiper’s final Big Board rankings update before the draft. Hood is ranked No. 44. McCoy is the No. 2 cornerback available, behind LSU’s Mansoor Delane, and Hood is ranked No. 4 at the position.

“(McCoy’s) tape is really good,” Kiper wrote in his two-round mock draft, “and his ball skills (six interceptions in two seasons at Oregon State and Tennessee) are tremendous.”