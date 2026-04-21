NFL mock draft roundup: Jermod McCoy projected all over first round of NFL Draft

Jermod McCoy could flirt with the top 10 in the NFL Draft Thursday night. Or the former Tennessee football standout cornerback could drop to the final picks of the first round, with questions still surrounding him after suffering a torn ACL and missing last season.

A collection of 10 mock drafts, from ESPN, NFL.com, The Athletic, Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Talk have McCoy projected as high as No. 12 overall and as low as No. 31.

The first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday in Pittsburgh is scheduled for an 8 p.m. Eastern Time start on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Rounds 2-3 will be held on Friday night and Rounds 4-7 will take place Saturday afternoon.

NFL Mock Drafts: Jermod McCoy

ESPN, Matt Miller: No. 12 Dallas Cowboys

Yahoo: No. 12 Dallas Cowboys

ESPN, Jordan Reid: No. 15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL.com, Bucky Brooks: No. 16 New York Jets

Pro Football Focus: No. 16 New York Jets

The Athletic: No. 18 Minnesota Vikings

NFL.com, Chad Reuter: No. 18 Minnesota Vikings

NFL.com, Eric Edholm: No. 22 Los Angeles Chargers

ESPN, Mel Kiper Jr: No. 24 Cleveland Browns

Pro Football Talk: No. 31 New England Patriots

Jermod McCoy missed last season with torn ACL

McCoy is coming off a torn ACL in January 2025 that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season at Tennessee. He did not go through drills at the NFL Scouting Combine but posted impressive numbers at Tennessee’s pro day in March, when he ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash, had a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-7 broad jump.

McCoy was a breakout star during for Tennessee during the 2024 season, finishing with 44 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions. He had 31 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games as a freshman at Oregon State before transferring to Tennessee.

“The tape is really good,” Kiper wrote in his two-round mock draft, “and his ball skills (six interceptions in two seasons at Oregon State and Tennessee) are tremendous.”

McCoy cleared to play for Tennessee last season

McCoy told reporters in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine in February that he was cleared to return to for Tennessee last season, but opted not to because he “didn’t feel ready.”

ESPN reported that McCoy “did entertain returning to the lineup for Tennessee” and “considered the idea of a comeback.”

“I got cleared,” McCoy said at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to ESPN. “I was doing everything, practicing, everything. I just didn’t feel ready yet.”