ESPN: Anonymous NFL scout has Tennessee's Jermod McCoy as a top-10 pick in NFL Draft

An anonymous NFL scout predicted Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy to be a top-10 pick, going at No. 8 to the New Orleans Saints.

ESPN asked 10 anonymous scouts from around the NFL to predict the top 10 picks in the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday (8 p.m. Eastern Time, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network) in Pittsburgh.

“Rarely do you find true blue-chip cornerbacks,” the scout told ESPN of McCoy, “and when one falls to you, it’s an easy decision to take them off the board.”

It’s an easy decision even with McCoy coming off a torn ACL in January 2025 that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season at Tennessee.

McCoy did not go through drills at the NFL Scouting Combine but posted impressive numbers at Tennessee’s pro day in March, when he ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash, had a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-7 broad jump.

“I’ll take McCoy with the belief that his knee is good long term,” the scout told ESPN, “and that he’ll be back to the player we saw in 2024, when he was the best cornerback in the nation.”

NFL Draft First Round: Thursday, 8 p.m. ET

McCoy was a breakout star during for Tennessee during the 2024 season, finishing with 44 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions. He had 31 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games as a freshman at Oregon State before transferring to Tennessee.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller has McCoy as his No. 10 overall prospect entering the draft, while ESPN’s Jordan Reid has him at No. 12 and Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates both have McCoy at No. 16.

“Scouts are sufficiently enamored with his traits and previous film to consider him a first-round talent,” Miller wrote of McCoy. “He has ideal size, explosive hips and click-and-close ability that reminds me of Derek Stingley Jr.’s tape at LSU.

“Given that McCoy hasn’t played in over a year, there will be questions about his recovery timeline … but if he were graded purely on his 2024 tape, he’d be in the running to be the first corner drafted and a top-10 pick.”

“McCoy is a smooth athlete,” Reid added, “who has squeaky clean technique in man coverage. He has the potential to be a franchise cornerstone if he returns to his pre-injury form.”

Mel Kiper Jr. has Jermod McCoy falling to late first round

Kiper’s latest mock draft, published on Wednesday, had McCoy dropping all the way to No. 24 overall to the Cleveland Browns.

“The tape is really good,” Kiper wrote, “and his ball skills (six interceptions in two seasons at Oregon State and Tennessee) are tremendous.”

Kiper also has Tennessee corner Colton Hood in the first round at No. 29 overall to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Hood is long and physical,” Kiper wrote, “and he had 17 pass breakups over the past two seasons. Kansas City could still add to the position beyond Hood with one or two of its seven remaining picks outside Round 1.”