Jermod McCoy drafted by Las Vegas Raiders in fourth round of NFL Draft out of Tennessee

Cornerback Jermod McCoy heard his name called during the 2026 NFL Draft when the LAs Vegas Raiders traded up and selected the former Tennessee Volunteers defensive back in Round 4 with the 101st overall pick of the NFL Draft.

McCoy’s slide down the draft boards ended with the first pick of the day on Saturday.

A native of Whitehouse, Texas, McCoy spent the final two seasons of his college career in Knoxville after transferring to Tennessee from Oregon State. During his time with the Volunteers, McCoy quickly emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the SEC following a stellar 2024 season.

McCoy put together a standout 2024 season for Tennessee, earning All-American honors while establishing himself as one of the nation’s top cover corners. His length, instincts and ability to mirror receivers in coverage made him a key piece of the Vols’ secondary throughout the season.

However, McCoy’s momentum was halted during the offseason when he suffered an ACL injury that caused him to miss the entire 2025 season. Despite the setback, McCoy’s performance during the 2024 campaign continued to keep him high on the radar for NFL teams throughout the draft process.

In 2024, McCoy was credited for 13 pass defenses, including four interception and nine pass break ups. McCoy also recorded 44 tackles during his All-American campaign.

About this year’s NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23–25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with events centered around Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The city is planning to turn the North Shore area into a large football fan festival throughout the weekend.

The Draft opens on Thursday night, April 23rd, with the first round kicking off at 8 p.m. ET. On Friday, April 24th, rounds two and three begin at 7 p.m. ET. The draft wraps up on Saturday, April 25th, with the final four rounds starting at noon ET.

If you’re looking to tune in, you’ve got plenty of ways to watch—NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes are all carrying the draft. Streaming options include NFL+, ESPN+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling TV.

Tennessee has a number of prospects eligible for this year’s draft, including Chris Brazzell, Joshua Josephs, Colton Hood, Jermod McCoy, Bryson Eason, Dominic Bailey, Andre Turrentine, Jalen McMurray, Joey Aguilar, Miles Kitselman, and Tyre West.