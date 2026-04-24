ESPN ranks Jermod McCoy as the best player available for Day 2 of NFL Draft

The first round of the NFL Draft came and went Thursday night without Jermod McCoy or Colton Hood hearing their names called. But three former Tennessee football players are at the top of the board to start Day 2 on Friday.

ESPN’s ranking of the best players available to start the second round has McCoy at No. 1, Hood at No. 8 and wide receiver Chris Brazzell II at No. 14.

The second round of the NFL Draft begins Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN and NFL Network. Day 3 starts at Noon ET on Saturday, with Rounds 4-7 to finish the draft.

Three Vols projected to be picked on Day 2 of NFL Draft

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller updated his mock draft and projected McCoy, Hood and Brazzell to all be picked on Friday night.

He has McCoy at No. 37 overall to the New York Giants, Hood at No. 41 to the Cincinnati Bengals and Brazzell in the third round at No. 97 overall to the Minnesota Vikings.

“McCoy ranked as my No. 10 overall prospect in the class based off film study,” Miller wrote, “but questions surrounding the long-term health of his knee following an ACL injury in January 2025 caused him to slip. The Giants will jump on the opportunity to select a top-10 player at a core position of need.”

“Hood is the draft’s most aggressive corner,” Miller added, “and gives Cincinnati size on the outside of the defense.”

LSU’s Mansoor Delane was the first cornerback off the board, with the Kansas City Chiefs trading up to pick him at No. 6 overall. San Diego State corner Chris Johnson was the No. 27 overall pick to the Miami Dolphins.

Four wide receivers were picked in the first round: Ohio State’s Carnell Tate (No. 4 overall, Tennessee Titans), Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson (No. 8, New Orleans Saints), USC’s Makai Lemon (No. 20, Philadelphia Eagles), Texas A&M’s KC Concepion (No. 24, Cleveland Browns) and Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. (No. 30, New York Jets).

Tennessee’s Joshua Josephs ‘might now be a Day 3 prospect’

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. wrote Thursday morning that McCoy was slipping toward the second round while Hood’s stock seemed to be rising.

“Two of the hottest names coming out of my calls around the league: Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood (appears to be a solid first-rounder now) and Texas A&M guard Chase Bisontis (could sneak in late in Round 1),” Kiper wrote.

“Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy might slip to Round 2 as he comes off a torn ACL.”

Tennessee’s other NFL Draft hopefuls include edge rusher Joshua Josephs, defensive linemen Bryson Eason and Tyre West and quarterback Joey Aguilar.

“Tennessee edge rusher Joshua Josephs might now be a Day 3 prospect,” Kiper wrote on Thursday.