Jermod McCoy drops in the first round of new ESPN NFL mock draft

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid dropped Jermod McCoy to the No. 29 overall pick in the first round in his latest two-round mock draft on Wednesday. McCoy didn’t go through workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine while continuing his comeback from a torn ACL.

Reid has Tennessee corner Colton Hood sneaking into the first round as the No. 32 overall pick to the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. He also has wide receiver Chris Brazzell II as a second-round pick at No. 60 overall to the Buffalo Bills.

McCoy did not play for Tennessee during the 2025 season after suffering while working out on his own in January 2025. He said he was cleared by the Vols at some point during the season, but that he didn’t play because he “didn’t feel ready.”

2026 NFL Draft: April 23-26, Pittsburgh

“If we’re going strictly by talent,” Reid wrote in his new ESPN mock draft, “McCoy is a top-10 prospect in this class. But he hasn’t played a game since 2024, missing all of last season after suffering an ACL tear in January 2025. We’re still not sure where he’s at in his recovery, as he did not participate in testing or drills at the combine.

“But McCoy is an easy mover who has squeaky-clean technique. All eyes will be on Tennessee’s pro day on March 31, when McCoy is expected to participate in a full workout.”

Reid projected McCoy at No. 29 to the Kansas City Chiefs after the Chiefs traded cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.

“The Chiefs have a glaring hole at corner,” Reid wrote.

Colton Hood, Chris Brazzell coming off breakout seasons at Tennessee

Hood was a breakout star during his only season at Tennessee after transferring from Colorado. He had 50 tackles, eight passes defended and an interception and fumble returned for a touchdown.

“Hood is a scheme-versatile player who can thrive in press man while also having the fluidity to excel in zone,” Reid wrote. “A former all-state center fielder in high school, Hood’s ball skills frequently show up on tape (10 pass breakups and an interception last season).

“With his poised technique and wrap-up-and-finish tackling, he would fit well on the outside of Mike Macdonald’s secondary.”

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said last week that Hood added “first-round testing” to the “first-round tape” that he already had, adding that it’s no longer a question if Hood will be a first-round pick.

“It’s just a matter of where does he slot in (in the first round),” Jeremiah said, “and where does he go.”

Brazzell’s draft stock is on the rise after he ran 4.37 in the 40 at the Combine last week in Indianapolis.

He had a breakout senior season of his own in his second year with the Vols, catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 19 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, after transferring from Tulane. In 15 games at Tulane he caught 45 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

“The Bills need someone who can separate on the outside,” Reid wrote, “and Brazzell is an ‘X’ receiver who can be a deep vertical threat. He can also sink his weight and run a true route tree, making him a good fit with quarterback Josh Allen.”