Joey Aguilar to sign with Jaguars after 2026 NFL Draft out of Tennessee

Tennessee football quarterback Joey Aguilar is signing with Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent 2026 NFL Draft, according to multiple reports Saturday.

A native of Antioch, California, Aguilar took a unique path through college football before finishing his career in Knoxville. Aguilar started his career at City College of San Francisco before transferring to Diablo Valley Community College. After two seasons there, Aguilar transferred to Appalachian State where he emerged as one of the Sun Belt’s most productive quarterbacks. Aguilar transferred to UCLA ahead of the 2025 season before ultimately landing at Tennessee after Nico Iamaleava’s abrupt departure from the Vols and arrival in Los Angeles.

In his final collegiate season, Aguilar completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 3,565 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for Tennessee. He showcased the ability to push the ball downfield while also operating efficiently within Josh Heupel’s offense.

Aguilar’s time at Appalachian State put him on the national radar as a quarterback capable of producing in a high-volume passing attack. His experience across multiple systems helped him adjust quickly upon arriving in Knoxville last summer ahead of the 2025 season.

Now, after wrapping up his extensive college career, Aguilar will get a chance at the next level as the Jaguars add a quarterback with experience and production in multiple offensive systems.

About this year’s NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23–25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with events centered around Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The city is planning to turn the North Shore area into a large football fan festival throughout the weekend.

The Draft opens on Thursday night, April 23rd, with the first round kicking off at 8 p.m. ET. On Friday, April 24th, rounds two and three begin at 7 p.m. ET. The draft wraps up on Saturday, April 25th, with the final four rounds starting at noon ET.

If you’re looking to tune in, you’ve got plenty of ways to watch—NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes are all carrying the draft. Streaming options include NFL+, ESPN+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling TV.

Tennessee has a number of prospects eligible for this year’s draft, including Chris Brazzell, Joshua Josephs, Colton Hood, Jermod McCoy, Bryson Eason, Dominic Bailey, Andre Turrentine, Jalen McMurray, Joey Aguilar, Miles Kitselman, and Tyre West.