Joey Aguilar denied injunction to play for Tennessee football in 2026

Tennessee football quarterback Joey Aguilar was denied an injunction against the NCAA in Knox County Court on Friday.

The ruling halts Aguilar’s path to return to the Vols with another year of eligibility to play in the 2026 season.

Aguilar’s case was heard in Knox County Court. Judge Chris Heagarty ruled against Aguilar’s claim that he was being denied the ability to make an earning on what Aguilar’s team claimed was a violation of Tennessee Trade Practices Act. The denial means Aguilar is not eligible this fall and it’s unclear if Aguilar and his team will fight the ruling. Heading into the injunction hearing the NCAA made it clear their stance on Aguilar’s pursuit of another year of college football.

“This outcome – after the plaintiff withdrew from a federal lawsuit and separately filed a lawsuit in state court with the exact same facts – illustrates the impossible situation created by differing court decisions that serve to undermine rules agreed to by the same NCAA members who later challenge them in court,” the NCAA said in a statement on Feb. 4. “We will continue to defend the NCAA’s eligibility rules against repeated attempts to rob high school students of the opportunity to compete in college and experience the life-changing opportunities only college sports can create. The NCAA and its member schools are making changes to deliver more benefits to student-athletes, but the patchwork of state laws and inconsistent, conflicting court decisions make partnering with Congress essential to provide stability for all college athletes.”

Back in November, Aguilar attached himself to a lawsuit led by Diego Pavia seeking another year of eligibility on the basis that his second junior college season shouldn’t count against his NCAA eligibility.

Aguilar asked for a voluntary dismissal from that case on Jan. 30 to file his own separate case in Knox County Court. Aguilar was granted the dismissal from the federal case. He immediately filed his own case locally. He sought a temporary restraining order against the NCAA. Aguilar was granted the temporary restraining order on Feb. 4, which allowed him to return to team activities until his injunction lawsuit could be heard and ruled on.

Aguilar, who arrived on Tennessee’s campus last May, threw for more than 3,000 yards, while leading the Vols to an 8-5 record last season.

Tennessee’s quarterback battle now truly shifts to redshirt freshman quarterback George MacIntyre and freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon.