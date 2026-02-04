Why Joey Aguilar was granted temporary restraining order in case to play for Tennessee in 2026

Joey Aguilar has been granted a temporary restraining order in his pursuit to return to Tennessee football for the 2026 season, according to court documents obtained by On3 on Wednesday.

It is the first step in Aguilar’s attempt to play another season of college football, but it is a short-term solution that does not guarantee that Aguilar will play for Tennessee again.

Aguilar will now seek a preliminary injunction, which could result in the quarterback being eligible to play in the 2026 season if granted

A hearing is set for Friday in Knox County Chancery Court after judge Chris Heagarty issued the 15-day temporary restraining order, in which he wrote the NCAA is “hereby restrained from enforcing its JUCO rule against Aguilar and from taking any adverse action … for the term of this temporary restraining order.”

Why Joey Aguilar was granted temporary restraining order

Heagerty granted Aguilar a temporary restraining order based on four reasons.

He wrote as follows:

Plaintiff has demonstrated a substantial likelihood of success on the merits of his claim that the NCAA’s “JUCO rule” violates the Tennessee Trade Practices Act.

Immediate and irreparable injury will result to the Plaintiff if the restraining order is not issued. Every day that Aguilar’s future remains uncertain leaves him unable to prepare for the next step of his career.

The balance of harms favor Plaintiff. The requested relief runs only to Aguilar. And the NCAA suffers no harm is Aguilar can play NCAA football for a fourth full season. The NCAA waived the JUCO rule for Aguilar and hundreds of other athletes in 2025.

No adequate remedy of law exists before a hearing can be had due to the time-sensitive nature of Plaintiff’s claim. Each day that passes leaves Aguilar unable to prepare and jeopardizes major career opportunities, lost time and opportunities that cannot be fully calculated or remedied with money damages.

Joey Aguilar is seeking to return to Tennessee in 2026 season

Aguilar filed a lawsuit against the NCAA on Monday. He is seeking another year of eligibility on the basis of his junior college seasons.

Aguilar has played three seasons at Division I schools and is arguing for a fourth in his complaint. He played two seasons at Appalachian State as the Mountaineers quarterback in 2023 and 2024. He spent one season at Tennessee in 2025. If the lawsuit is successful, Aguilar could choose to return to Tennessee in 2026 with another year of eligibility.

He spent four seasons in junior college before jumping to the Division I level.

Aguilar redshirted at City College of San Francisco in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled his 2020 season. He spent two seasons at Diablo Valley College from 2021-22.

Tennessee has a roster spot and NIL money in place for Aguilar to return to the Vols, his lawsuit stated.

“If this Court grants Aguilar relief from the NCAA’s JUCO rule in the near term,” the complaint read, “Tennessee has a spot for him on the roster and would welcome him back.

“His compensation for playing college football in 2026 would be approximately $2 million. So by counting his JUCO years against him, the NCAA is depriving Aguilar of millions of dollars.”

The lawsuit noted Aguilar’s season with the Vols as the only time he has been able to earn “significant money” playing football, making more than $1 million from the 2025 season.

“The 2025 season also marked the first time that Aguilar earned significant money for playing football,” the lawsuit stated. “From 2019 to 2023, he earned nothing. But in one season at Tennessee, Aguilar earned over $1 million.”

Aguilar threw for 3,565 yards and 24 touchdowns in 13 games as Tennessee’s starting quarterback.