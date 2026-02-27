What Joey Aguilar said on Friday about getting denied another season at Tennessee

Joey Aguilar described the transition as both “quick” and “super fast.” In a matter of days he went from a courtroom looking for another year of eligibility as Tennessee football’s quarterback to starting his journey toward the NFL.

Aguilar, who was granted a temporary restraining order in his lawsuit against the NCAA, was denied a preliminary injunction on Friday, one that would’ve given him another year with the Vols.

By Tuesday he was in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, moving on to what’s next in his football career.

“I asked God for an answer,” Aguilar told reporters on Friday, “and He gave me that. So I was prepared to take either step, whether that was to go back to Tennessee or continue my career and pursue the NFL. So I was ready. I’m excited for this journey.”

Joey Aguilar filed lawsuit against NCAA for another year of eligibility

Aguilar threw for 3,565 yards and 24 touchdowns in 13 games as Tennessee’s starting quarterback.

His lawsuit against the NCAA argued that he should have another season of eligibility after playing three seasons of Division I football. He spent two seasons at Appalachian State before transferring to Tennessee.

Aguilar played junior college football before transferring up to Appalachian State, where he threw for 6,760 yards, 56 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in two seasons with the Mountaineers.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Aguilar said on Friday. “They granted me a TRO, so I was out there practicing like I was coming back. Then the judge declined my request. It is what it is. Like I said, I’m excited to pursue this next chapter of my life.”

Aguilar was previously one of 26 plaintiffs that were added to the Diego Pavia lawsuit, which last year won the Vanderbilt quarterback another season of eligibility because of his JUCO past.

He was granted voluntary dismissal from the Pavia suit, then hired his own representation before taking the lawsuit to Knox County Court on February 13.

‘I finally got the answer that I was waiting for’

Aguilar told reporters he is currently finishing up shoulder rehab, after having surgery in early January to remove a benign tumor that was pushing on his bicep and labrum, forcing him to play through pain late last season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on January 2 that full recovery was expected to take eight weeks.

Aguilar said the focus now is getting healthy and earning his next opportunity.

“Waiting around gets a little stressful,” Aguilar said, “but I finally got the answer that I was waiting for. And that’s to pursue the NFL now. I can put all of my focus into that.”