Date reportedly set for Joey Aguilar's preliminary injunction hearing in lawsuit vs. NCAA

The preliminary injunction hearing for Tennessee football quarterback Joey Aguilar in his lawsuit against the NCAA is set for February 13, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. Aguilar on Wednesday was granted a temporary restraining order in his attempt to return to the Vols, according to court documents obtained by On3.

Aguilar filed the lawsuit against the NCAA in Knox County Chancery Court on Friday, seeking another year of eligibility.

The lawsuit noted that Tennessee has a roster spot open for Aguilar and he would be able to earn $2 million by playing another season with the Vols.

“If this Court grants Aguilar relief from the NCAA’s JUCO rule in the near term,” the complaint read, “Tennessee has a spot for him on the roster and would welcome him back.

“His compensation for playing college football in 2026 would be approximately $2 million. So by counting his JUCO years against him, the NCAA is depriving Aguilar of millions of dollars.”

Aguilar has played only three years of Division I college football, spending two seasons at Appalachian State before transferring to Tennessee last April. He played two seasons at Diablo Community College in California, in 2021 and 2022, before beginning his NCAA career.

The lawsuit noted last season with the Vols as the only time he has been able to earn “significant money” playing football, making more than $1 million from the 2025 season.

“The 2025 season also marked the first time that Aguilar earned significant money for playing football,” the lawsuit stated. “From 2019 to 2023, he earned nothing. But in one season at Tennessee, Aguilar earned over $1 million.”

Aguilar threw for 3,565 yards and 24 touchdowns in 13 games as Tennessee’s starting quarterback. The Vols are currently set to enter the 2026 season with redshirt freshman George MacIntyre, freshman Faizon Brandon and Colorado transfer Ryan Staub as its options at quarterback.

Joey Aguilar given voluntary dismissal as plaintiff in Diego Pavia lawsuit

He was previously one of 26 plaintiffs that were added to the Diego Pavia lawsuit, which last year won the Vanderbilt quarterback another season of eligibility because of his JUCO past. It was reported last week that Aguilar has been granted a voluntary dismissal as a plaintiff in the Pavia lawsuit.

Aguilar’s lawsuit argues, like others have before, that junior college football is not part of the NCAA and should not be counted against NCAA eligibility, claiming the NCAA denying eligibility is a violation of antitrust laws.

“After a breakout season as the Volunteers’ quarterback in 2025, the NCAA is blocking Aguilar from playing a fourth year of Division I football, depriving Tennessee of a gifted quarterback and robbing Aguilar of millions in compensation,” the complaint read. “ … As courts across the country have recognized, this arbitrary and anticompetitive behavior against former JUCO athletes by the entity that has a monopoly on college sports is illegal.”