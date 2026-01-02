Josh Elander releases Tennessee baseball's 2026 spring roster

On the second day of the 2026 calendar year – and just about six weeks from Opening Day – first year Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander released his 2026 roster for the upcoming campaign.

The roster consists of 39 players – five more than the 34 number set by the recent passing of the house settlement. The additional five players added are a result of ‘designated student athletes’ tags that were put in place to protect a portion of new signees.

Tennessee will go to work with 18 position players, 18 pitchers and three 2-way athletes who will play both the field and pitch. The roster consists of 16 freshmen, 12 sophomores, eight juniors, two seniors and one graduate student.

Former top 50 prospect right-handed pitcher Anson Seibert will not be with Tennessee baseball in 2026 after a mutual parting of ways. Other fall rostered players Brennon Seigler, Jaxon Walker and Alex Bedford entered the transfer portal following fall practice and are with other programs.

Freshman pitchers Jackson Estes and Will Haasare currently injured and will miss extended time.

Elander released the entirety of the 2026 slate in November and Tennessee will play at the newly renovated Lindsey Nelson Stadium a total of 38 times with 15 away bouts and three contests on a neutral field.

The 30-game Southeastern Conference slate was previously announced earlier in the offseason, as were the three games set to be played in Arlington, TX. at Globe Life Field for the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series. Tennessee is set to play UCLA, Arizona Sate and Virginia Tech in what will be its second trip in three years to the Major League Baseball Stadium.

Tennessee’s nonconference slate consists of 38 games with the season-opener against Nicholls State on February 13. The first midweek contest will be against UNC Asheville on February 17. Tennessee will host three nonconference weekend series at home (Nicholls State, Kent State and Wright State) to go along with 14 midweek home bouts.

2026 Tennessee Baseball Roster