How a shelf in Josh Elander's office tells who he is as the Tennessee baseball coach

Enter through right field at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Dodge construction materials and navigate through the new players’ entrance to reach the elevator. Ride it to the top floor of the Tennessee baseball coaches’ offices. Step forward and then turn left.

Josh Elander wants you to see what rests ahead.

The Vols coach has shelves in his office visible down the hall from the lobby — and they’re adorned with memorabilia from Tennessee’s 2024 national championship in Omaha.

The College World Series trophy stands on the top shelf, a commemorative bottle of wine and a hat next to it. The shelf below has more trophies. It’s the first sight greeting any player, recruit or coach upon entering Elander’s office and it’s by design.

Enter the office and look right to the other shelf and you see how the trophies were won and why Elander is sitting in the boss’ chair now.

Elander has 30 baseballs in plastic cases. Most are signed by former Tennessee players. A few carry deep personal significance. All of them carry meaning.

“To me, that is what makes college baseball so great,” Elander said. “It is those relationships that last forever. There are moments behind every single one of those. … I think it is a good grounding day each day when you walk in.”

Elander climbed through the ranks of college baseball coaching because of that approach.

He’s aggressively and intentionally relational, a players’ coach in every fiber of his being. It the weight of that trait that Tennessee is counting on keeping the program among the nation’s best and it’s a bet Elander has made that who he is will continue to translate into high-level success.

How Josh Elander has made family part of Tennessee baseball

The most meaningful baseball on the shelf has nothing to do with baseball.

It’s on the top row, four in from the left and it is emblazoned with six pink numbers: 09-02-19. It’s the day Elander and his wife, Brittany, welcomed their first daughter, A.J.

“She has been my best friend forever,” Elander said of Brittany.

To identify Elander as the Tennessee baseball coach first would be a mistake.

He’s Brittany’s husband. He’s a girl dad to A.J., 6; Maxie, 3; and Ava, eight months. He’s a player’s coach, but his deepest, most important relationships are the ones at home — and they set the tone for the relationships in the program.

He met Brittany through a mutual friend when they were in middle school. It was a storybook “when you know, you know,” Elander said. They’ve been a constant, together for more than 20 years, married for more than 10 years and call each other a teammate. She brings the bubbly, warm balance to his level, controlled demeanor.

“We basically have grown up together,” Elander said. “Now as you have kids, there’s not a lot of core memories without her, which is probably the biggest blessing.”

The memories largely orbit around baseball. They are a baseball family and baseball is a family affair.

The Elanders did a gender reveal on the Lindsey Nelson Stadium scoreboard in 2023 and took a photo with the offensive players afterward.

His daughters love being at Lindsey Nelson Stadium and have grown up on the balcony outside the offices. Elander joked the facility is a day care for the staff’s kids and “Bluey” has played in office while he works. He talks about integrating his family into the program — and he backs it up.

He and Brittany went to see Jordan Beck play at Yankee Stadium after he reached the majors with the Colorado Rockies. They had coffee in New York City with Beck and his now-wife, Claire.

Blake Burke and his longtime girlfriend, Maddie France, have taken the Elanders’ eldest daughters to the mall. They have taken A.J. to dinner at Chivo.

“I trust those guys literally with my kids’ lives,” Elander said.

Those are the relationships Elander has deliberately cultivated with the players brought into the program.

It starts from the early phone calls with high school prospects and runs through the day they leave the program.

It’s a family effort all along. Elander spent many nights on the back porch in their old house calling recruits. He’d be on the phone all night, Brittany sitting next to him reading a book and listening to him talk to future players long after the sun went down.

“She understands what it takes to win in this league whether it be time in the cages or time on the road,” Elander said. “She has always been my biggest supporter and a great teammate because she holds down the fort with the girls all the time.”

The lessons from parents, Tony Vitello that helped shape Josh Elander

The ink has started to fade on a ball in the far right column.

It’s signed by legendary Texas coach Augie Garrido and it’s the oldest ball on the shelf. Elander got it when he went to a camp as a kid growing up in the game absorbing lessons from his parents, Robert and Kris.

“Loyalty and respect, those are two huge things from my parents and how I was raised,” Elander said. “I think I am a big believer that loyalty is not loyalty unless it is a two-way street. That is something I try to really embody every day.”

Elander’s approach to coaching was born from those who taught it to him.

He played games at Sam Bass Baseball, a four-field facility that he remembers for its tough-nosed, blue-collar attitude. He threw bullpens, hit in the cage and played catch in the back yard with his dad regularly. It was always long toss. That was Robert’s deal.

“He was always available and I am always grateful for that,” Elander said. “He always made it a fun, which I think sometimes people forget.”

Elander, 34, played two seasons at TCU before he was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He already knew coaching was in his future before he retired from the minor leagues in 2015. He saw who he didn’t want to be in the minors when coaches showed players up. He saw pieces of who he did want to be in college.

Elander has binders from his college career dating back to 2011 at TCU stacked in a cabinet in his office. He calls it his “library of stuff” and he dove into it in December to fine tune his ideas as a first-time head coach.

Elander learned the CEO side of the job from Jim Schlossnagle, his college coach at TCU who brought him on as a student assistant in 2016. There were no small things, Schlossnalge preached, and Elander adopted the belief.

“I was the bottom-of-the-barrel guy,” he said. “I truly tried to go the servant leadership route. I was in the cage during BP and doing the grunt work. When the guys were done hitting, I would pick up the balls and say, ‘Go get ready for the game.’ ”

He’s still doing that. He scooped up Jay Abernathy‘s helmet from the infield turf after Manny Marin‘s walkoff single against Wright State on Friday while the players celebrated.

Elander observed Dave Van Horn at Arkansas in 2017. He saw a coach who managed games well and let his coaches coach. Mostly, he saw Van Horn bring a family-centric attitude to the program. That was exemplified by Van Horn having the Elanders to his house for Thanksgiving.

He’s now doing that. He has associate head coach Chuck Jeroloman‘s son, Brady, serving as Tennessee’s bat boy.

But Tony Vitello? Elander could write a book on the things he learned from Vitello, who was on the TCU staff during Elander’s playing career and was the Arkansas hitting coach in 2017. He brought Elander on as his hitting coach when he was hired at Tennessee in June 2017.

Elander felt free to coach and make mistakes under Vitello. He took on a sense of ownership to prove Vitello right for hiring him and worked relentlessly.

The biggest lesson was about relationships. He learned from Vitello that there does not have to be a hard line in the sand between a player and a coach, but a purposely forged bond can elevate a program.

“I think the realness and the communication of being in the trenches, if you do that with the guys it translates into when things get tough on a Sunday guys don’t give in with just everyone pulling on the same side of the rope,” Elander said.

How Josh Elander is instilling deep relationships into Tennessee baseball

Elander has 23 signed baseballs in plastic cases from former Tennessee stars on the shelf.

He had the idea in 2022 to create a wall of autographed baseballs as a sort of museum to the program. He can name every single one of them from Drew Beam to Blaine Brown, Chase Dollander to Chase Burns. There are many more players he says belong on it.

“Eventually, I would like to have all those shelves full and look back and say, ‘This what we did with this guy,’ ” Elander said. “It is not all guys who play in the big leagues, it’s all moments as we go. There are some guys missing on there that deserve to be up there.”

Elander looks at the baseballs and sees little memories ranging from triumphs other people had that he witnessed to the mundane moments.

Dylan Dreiling’s ball reminds Elander of the walk-off hit against Florida State in the College World Series and his run to the CWS most valuable player. Burke’s takes him back to a random Tuesday in California watching an eighth-grade Burke pitch and play outfield.

Cannon Peebles’ ball is from his first SEC homer. Peebles wrote “thank you” on it, a two-word inscription reflecting what Elander craves in a player-coach relationship.

To Elander, being a player’s coach means being someone that players say forever wanted the best for them. He wants Tennessee to feel like home sweet home eternally to all players who wear a Vols jersey. The bond cannot end the day a player’s Tennessee career ends.

“Blake Burke can’t get any more hits for Tennessee and Jordan Beck can’t either,” Elander said. “But I am forever grateful for what they did for this program and I don’t take that for granted. Cultivating those relationships after the fact is almost as cool as going through the trenches with them here.”

Elander put the Vols through a life skills boot camp in January. All the coaches talked about various subjects from media to program history to the mental game.

Elander chose to talk about relationships. He defined transactional relationships and the traits people who live by them have. He compared it to transformational relationships and how people who build life-giving, positive relationships will live — and how that affects a team and a room.

He implored his players to choose the latter. He made that choice for himself already.

Elander points to Jorel Ortega as an archetype of the relationship he wants to have with a player.

Ortega’s story wasn’t seamless. It was hard. He had Tommy John surgery late in his high school career. The Vols took care of him and he had surgery in Knoxville. He sat out as a freshman, struggled as a sophomore after a monster fall, then erupted on the prolific 2022 Vols.

He stuck with the Vols. They stuck with him.

“I have no interest in being around transactional stuff,” Elander said. “That is not a long-term plan for success, right? It goes back the core things of why I do this. I want to see the guys 10 years from now and for them to be like, ‘That guy really had my back. The loyalty factor was there and he was really invested in helping me get better.’ ”

Elander stood outside the Tennessee coaches office on that Saturday in October when Vitello’s departure to San Francisco emerged as a likely outcome. He was on the phone for hours with recruits, talking through the news and being the point person for a program in sudden flux.

He had meetings with recruits in the days that followed and counseled players. He was named the coach one week later, walking into the team film room to an outburst of joy. Brittany and his girls came in with him.

Upstairs in the offices, his collection of signed baseballs, countless pictures with former players and a framed image of Drew Gilbert’s walk-off grand slam sat as a testament to the program — and Elander’s role in it.

He moved them down the hall to the big office in the offseason, intentionally curating a space honoring what Tennessee has achieved because of the players who have come through the doors.

The shelf of baseballs is a reminder of it all to Elander. It’s also a reminder of who he is.

“I love the rows but there is still space to fill,” Elander said. “I think that is a good theme for all of us moving forward. We have had some success, but we are still in attack mode and trying to go get more.”



