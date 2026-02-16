Tennessee baseball was businesslike in Nicholls sweep. That's a credit to Josh Elander.

Josh Elander was given a game ball Friday.

It wasn’t the game ball. Stone Lawless pummeled that ball into the left-field bleachers for a game-ending homer.

So it was simply a ball that was handed to Elander in the team huddle in right field at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. But that hardly mattered to Elander at the end of his first game day as the Tennessee baseball coach.

“This is just another win for the Tennessee Volunteers,” Elander said Friday. “That’s how I look at it.”

Elander’s assessment was factual. But he humbly missed a word: It was a win for Elander’s Tennessee Volunteers.

On a two-day, three-game weekend, Elander’s Vols were businesslike in a routine sweep against Nicholls because that’s how he led and stabilized the program through a turbulent offseason.

Josh Elander’s personality steadied Tennessee baseball in offseason

Elander took a video when he arrived at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday.

He sent it to all the recruits committed to Tennessee in the upcoming classes. He told them he can’t wait to go to battle with them next year and the years beyond.

“It’s just such a cool place to walk into and I have so many memories,” Elander said.

Elander walked into the Tennessee ballpark on Oct. 25 for the first time as the head coach.

The longtime assistant coach set a tone that morning in his first remarks to his team after earning the role that Tony Vitello vacated three days prior when he left to manage the San Francisco Giants.

Elander talked about competition, protecting what has been built and keeping the show going. He helped build the winning ways of the championship program in the prior eight seasons and knew it didn’t need an overhaul. He proved to athletics director Danny White he was the only choice to fine-tune a good thing.

His personality righted the chaos of October and carried through the months leading to mid-February. He’s a steadying force in manner and word. He pairs an even-keeled demeanor with a competitive edge.

“For people that aren’t on the inside of things, if you know Josh, he is a compassionate person,” senior outfielder Reese Chapman said. “He is a players’ guy. I think he led the transition smoothly because of who he is. We didn’t skip a beat from there. …

“We didn’t lose any competitiveness and we are just stoked to play under him now.”

Tennessee baseball was businesslike in Nicholls sweep

Elander settled into the third-base coaches’ box in the first inning Friday and all was right around him.

That’s his comfort zone on the field. In the dugout, he slid over to a new spot when Tennessee was on defense. From both, he watched his players and his program perform the way he expects.

“I’m just proud about how our guys handled the game today,” Elander said Friday. “We kept the ball in front and swung the bat well and attacked the strike zone. When we do that, we feel good about our chances.”

Tennessee got three sterling starting pitching performances from Tegan Kuhns, Landon Mack and Evan Blanco. Blaine Brown provided eye-popping offense. Henry Ford and Levi Clark delivered long homers. Chapman was superb. Cam Appenzeller pitched a flawless two-inning debut.

It was power hitting and power pitching outdoing an opponent in a series sweep with two run-rule victories.

It looked a whole lot like Tennessee baseball has for the past few seasons — just with a new leader.

“I think the whole team just really trusted in him,” Kuhns said. “Since V left, everyone has just trusted in E. He is the guy that everybody has talked to so everybody is super comfortable with him.”

The way that comfort permeates the roster was clear the day Tennessee returned to practice for Elander’s first practice on Oct. 26.

It was clear all weekend against Nicholls, carrying from Kuhns’ dominant start Friday to players diving for ground balls in the final inning of a blowout win in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

“So proud of how they handled their business,” Elander said Saturday.

Elander retreated to his office following the doubleheader sweep, the mayhem of the offseason in the past and three wins credited to his Tennessee Volunteers. It was a job well done in October and it was a job well done on opening weekend.

The ball from Friday night rested in his office as a testament to both.