Why Josh Elander decided to stop coaching third base for Tennessee baseball

Levi Clark approached Josh Elander on Tuesday with a question.

“When is the last time you’ve been in the dugout?” Clark inquired in the middle of Tennessee baseball‘s game against Austin Peay.

Elander told Clark it had been 11 years before he made the decision to move himself into the dugout instead of coaching third base for the Vols.

“I love coaching third, but I think at this point for the team it was the move and for our staff to be able to communicate at a higher level throughout the game,” Elander said.

Elander was in the dugout with Tennessee all game as the Vols (19-10) beat Austin Peay 13-4 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

He said the decision came after a lot of tough conversations following Tennessee being swept in three games at Vanderbilt on three walk-off winners for the Commodores. The focus was on how the staff could communicate better in game. Elander and the staff talked through the plan late into the night Sunday and told the team Monday.

“I think it just allows everything holistically to communicate better, pitching and offense,” Elander said.

Craig Bell, the director of program development, will take over third-base coaching duties. Assistant coach Ross Kivett will continue to coach first base.

“Craig has done it in a national championship game,” Elander said. “He has done it a long time over at Florida and had a ton of success there. I remember being really young in this league and watching him do it and he can do this at a really high level.”

Bell was not at the game against Austin Peay on Tuesday. Kivett coached third base against with Ricky Martinez, the director of recruiting, coaching first base. Martinez coached first base as a student assistant coach in 2022 and 2023 for the Vols.

Through it all, Elander got his first look at the game from the dugout with Tennessee on offense.

Elander noted the move to the dugout allowed him to have little conversations like talking with Sawyer Deering after his inning on the mound instead of having to run to the third-base box. He also talked about approach with Reese Chapman.

“It allows me to have a little bit more one on one with those guys,” Elander said. “But a lot of it was even the hitters for Chuck (Jeroloman) and I to be right there with the guys as they are going up to the box.”

Elander coached third base during his entire eight-season tenure as an assistant coach on Tony Vitello‘s staff. He indicated he would continue in that role when he was hired in October as the new coach.

“In conversations I’ve had with recruits, I’ve been very adamant that I’m still planning on coaching third base,” Elander said at his introductory press conference in October.

His decision to keep coaching third stemmed from the desire to keep everything as similar as possible for the players after Vitello left in October to manage the Giants. But after Tennessee’s rocky start to SEC play, Elander opted to pivot his stance.

Clark liked the move as an offensive player. He pointed out it allows Elander to communicate with the whole offense without having to call timeout. He can share his thoughts quickly with an individual or the team.

“It’s a good vibe in there with him in there,” Clark said.