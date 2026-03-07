How a Josh Elander coaching masterclass led to Manny Marin walk-off against Wright State

Josh Elander knew what was expected.

Tennessee baseball had a runner on second with nobody out in the ninth inning in a tie game Friday against Wright State. The situation begged for a bunt from Manny Marin to move Garrett Wright to third and put the winning run 90 feet away for the top of the lineup.

Elander had a different idea. The Vols coach huddled with Marin and relayed his instructions.

“His message to me was if you see them crash, just pull it back and check in with me on the second pitch,” Marin said. “I did and he gave me a slash option. I knew they were going to crash again, so I pulled back and let it rip.”

Elander had the right idea. Marin slapped a walk-off single into center field to propel the No. 19 Vols to a 4-3 win against Wright State at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

It started with Elander pulling the perfect strings on the final two pitches of the game in masterclass fashion.

“There’s no redos after that,” Elander said. “It was really cool to see him calm in that moment. We got the look that we wanted and then executed that.”

Wright led off the ninth inning by smashing a double down the left-field line. He scampered to second, bringing Marin to the plate for his first at-bat after entering as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning.

Wright State paused for a mound visit, which Elander used to coach Marin on the first part of the plan.

Elander knew a sacrifice bunt from Marin to move Wright to third with one out was the expected decision. But he had an inkling that the Vols could do more.

“Coach E came up to me and he ran the play before it happened,” Marin said.

Marin pulled back as soon as the ball left pitcher J.J. Thompson‘s hand. He wasn’t interested in the pitch. He was watching the defense — and so was Elander.

The Vols coach studied Wright State’s defense on video before the series and knew how the Raiders defended bunts. He knew with a runner on second base, the Raiders typically take the out on a bunt. But this wasn’t a normal situation. It was a tie game in the ninth inning with the winning run on second and Wright State played it differently.

The Raiders went with a wheel play. The corners crashed and the middle infielders darted to cover the corner bases with the goal of stopping Wright from getting to third, but leaving the middle of the field vulnerable.

“If they are going to leave the middle of the field open and the guys are under control and don’t try to take too big of a swing, there is so much surface area that all they have to do it is basically make contact with it,” Elander said.

Marin took a long look down the third-base line at Elander before the second pitch. He got the sign for bunt that included the slash option, giving Marin the freedom to pull back and swing if the corner infielders crash.

It’s a play Tennessee works on during situation scrimmages on Wednesdays and Marin was ready.

Marin squared around again on the second pitch, sending the defense into the wheel play again. First baseman Keegan Holmstrom and third baseman Patrick Fultz crashed toward home plate to defend the bunt.

Shortstop Braylen Blomquist bolted toward third base. Second baseman Hunter Warren darted toward first base.

The Raiders vacated the middle of the field and Marin slapped a single straight through the open space and into center field.

“Manny pulled it back and executed it exactly like he was coached to do,” Elander said. “Great job by him not trying to do too much. Middle of the field is open and gets a pitch and drives it through. It was a good moment for Manny.”

Blomquist and Warren froze, helpless to defend the ball hit up the middle. Wright hit the third-base bag hard and headed for home, sliding in ahead of the throw.

Elander jogged away down the third-base line.

Marin’s teammates burst from the dugout to celebrate. They caught Marin at the pitcher’s mound. Hunter High poured water from a gallon jug onto Marin as everyone mobbed the man who perfectly executed Elander’s idea.

“Just having E to trust me in that moment feels good,” Marin said.