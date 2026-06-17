Former Tennessee pitching coach Josh Reynolds hired by Virginia Tech

Josh Reynolds, who was fired by Tennessee baseball as pitching coach on June 4, has found a new gig with Virginia Tech.

The Hokies announced the hiring of Reynolds as the Director of Pitching Performance and Baseball Analytics on Wednesday.

Reynolds held the Director of Pitching Performance title with Tennessee baseball for the 2025 season before receiving the promotion to pitching coach in November ahead of Josh Elander’s first year at the helm.

Reynolds was Tennessee’s pitching coach for one season in 2026, taking over for Frank Anderson after he joined Tony Vitello‘s staff with the San Francisco Giants.

𝘽𝙚𝙚𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙪𝙥 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙖𝙗 🧪@VTCoachSzefc is excited to welcome Josh Reynolds into the role of director of pitching performance / baseball analytics at Virginia Tech



🗞️ https://t.co/3icm1nyZmK#Hokies 🦃⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Z4QPOnZZQU — Virginia Tech Baseball (@HokiesBaseball) June 17, 2026

He inherited the staff assembled by Vitello and Anderson, taking over as pitching coach in November. The staff had mixed results and finished the season without many options, especially in the bullpen.

The Vols allowed 87 home runs and had a 4.72 team ERA in 2026, the highest mark since 2013. They hit 62 batters, its most since 2012. Tennessee also ranked highly in categories that it historically has leaned on. It ranked among the top 10 teams in the nation in walks per nine innings and strikeout-to-walk ratio. They were in the top 20 in strikeouts per nine innings.

Tegan Kuhns took a major jump as a sophomore and is a likely first-round pick, while Bo Rhudy and Nic Abraham also were successes on the staff. Rhudy is a likely top-5 round pick. Evan Blanco and Landon Mack were steady and reliable throughout most of the season as starters. Others struggled, especially Brayden Krenzel and portal additions Brady Frederick and Mark Hindy. Brandon Arvidson was never 100% during his junior season.

Reynolds, who has been a pitching coach at Kansas State and Northwestern, spent one season at Cincinnati before he was hired by Tennessee in July 2024. He was a third-round pick by the New York Mets in the 2000 MLB Draft and spent time in the minor leagues before shifting to coaching in 2004.

Tennessee hired East Carolina’s Austin Knight as pitching coach on June 6 to replace Reynolds.

ECU led the AAC in ERA in three of Knight’s five seasons, including in the 2026 season. ECU led the AAC with a 4.23 ERA in 2026. The Pirates also led the league with 589 strikeouts and held opponents to a .242 batting average.