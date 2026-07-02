Tennessee football adds analyst Josh Sinagoga from Michigan

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles have added to their defensive staff with the hiring of analyst Josh Sinagoga.

Sinagoga joined De La Salle Collegiate High School, his alma mater as the assistant head coach and director of football ops earlier this spring. Prior to joining the state at De La Salle Collegiate, Sinagoga was an offensive analyst at Michigan.

Sinagoga has spent his coaching career on the offensive side of the ball. He started at Central Michigan. Sinagoga was a grad assistant Iowa before going to be a quality control assistant at Cincinnati.

From 2020-2023, Sinagoga was a full time staff member at Youngstown State working as a receivers coach then moved to quarterback coach in 2022.

Sinagoga then moved to Michigan in 2023 where he was an offensive analyst.

Sinagoga played his college football at Northwood Academy before he got into coaching.