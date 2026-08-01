Josiah-Jordan James signs one-year deal with New Zealand Breakers

Josiah-Jordan James is headed to New Zealand to continue his professional basketball career.

The former Tennessee basketball guard signed a one-year deal with the New Zealand Breakers, the team announced Wednesday. The BNZ Breakers, based in Auckland, are the lone New Zealand-based team in Australia’s National Basketball League.

James averaged 8.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in his five-year career at Tennessee. The 6-foot-6 James played in 144 games and started 123. James shot better than 30% on 3-pointers in each of his five seasons, including a 34.1% clip as a senior.

James averaged 8.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in his final season with the Vols in 2023-24.

He signed with the Indiana Pacers on an Exhibit 10 contract following his UT career and spent his first professional season with the Indiana Mad Ants in the G League. He spent last season with Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli Basketball Premier League.

James was in the middle of the some of best stretches in Tennessee basketball history. During his five seasons, the Vols went to a Sweet 16 and an Elite Eight. They reached the second Elite Eight in program history in James’ final season.

The Vols won the SEC regular-season title in his final season as well, their first outright title since 2008.

They were ranked every week for the final three seasons of James’ career, including finishing with a No. 5 ranking in April. He was an essential defensive presence for Tennessee, which had a top-5 ranking in adjusted defensive efficiency in each of his final three seasons.

James committed to the Vols in September 2018 as a five-star recruit, picking UT over offers from powerhouse programs. The native of Charleston, South Carolina, was ranked No. 22 in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite.

