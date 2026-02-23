J.P. Estrella 'wants to be back' for Tennessee basketball with Missouri game next

J.P. Estrella “wants to be back” for Tennessee basketball as the Vols prepare to face Missouri, UT assistant coach Amorrow Morgan said Monday.

The sophomore forward has missed the past two games with left foot soreness and continues to work toward his return.

“I know he is doing everything in his power to get back as fast as he can,” Morgan said. “Hopefully, he will be back. If not, he’s just going to keep working until that time comes.”

The Vols (20-7, 10-4 SEC) play at Missouri (18-9, 8-6) on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET, SEC Network) in Columbia, Missouri.

Estrella sat out UT’s wins against Oklahoma and at Vanderbilt due to the injury. Vols coach Rick Barnes indicated after the Vols beat OU that Estrella does not have any broken bones in his foot based on X-rays.

The 6-foot-11 forward Estrella had surgery on his left foot in November 2024, ending his season after three games. The soreness is not where the surgery happened, according to Barnes.

“I am upset with him,” Barnes said. “We tell those guys we don’t care if it is a little sore. I think it had been sore and he didn’t tell anybody because I think he wants to play so badly. … I think it was sore before he let us know it because he wants to really help this team and his teammates.

“But he can’t do that. He has had that problem with that foot. That is something that you can’t mess around with.”

The sophomore is averaging 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game, but his role has rocketed in the past few weeks. He started seven straight games before missing the past two.

Estrella is averaging 12.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in past four games in 28.5 minutes per game. He had never played more than 20 minutes in a game prior to play 26 at Alabama on Jan. 24. He has played 25 or more in seven of his past eight games.

“We need the moose — that is what we call him,” Morgan said. “He has such strong legs. We need him back. He is such a dominant force on the offensive glass. He adds another layer of depth and another layer of skill. I know he is doing everything he can.”

Estrella has battled injuries this season and in his career.

He suffered a bone bruise on his left knee against Rice on Nov. 17 and did not play against Tennessee State on Nov. 20. He injured his right ankle against Kansas in the Players Era Festival in late November. He did not play against Syracuse on Dec. 2.

The Maine native also dealt with an ankle injury late in the offseason and at the start of the preseason. Barnes described it as a “pretty tough ankle sprain” as they began preseason practices on Sept. 23.

