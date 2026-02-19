Rick Barnes updates J.P. Estrella's injury status for Tennessee basketball

Rick Barnes thinks J.P. Estrella‘s foot soreness has been bothering him for longer than he has let on because the sophomore wants to help his Tennessee basketball teammates.

The Vols forward sat out against Oklahoma on Wednesday due to a sore left foot. Barnes said X-rays were negative, but did say there is a level of concern because “feet problems are hard to get right.”

It is the same foot Estrella had surgery on during last season, but the injury is not in the same spot.

The sophomore is averaging 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game, but his role has rocketed in the past few weeks. He started seven straight games before sitting out Wednesday.

Estrella is averaging 12.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in past four games in 28.5 minutes per game. He had never played more than 20 minutes in a game prior to play 26 at Alabama on Jan. 24. He has played 25 or more in seven of his past eight games.

The 6-foot-11 forward has battled injuries this season and in his career.

He suffered a bone bruise on his left knee against Rice on Nov. 17 and did not play against Tennessee State on Nov. 20. He injured his right ankle against Kansas in the Players Era Festival in late November. He did not play against Syracuse on Dec. 2.

The Maine native also dealt with an ankle injury late in the offseason and at the start of the preseason. Barnes described it as a “pretty tough ankle sprain” as they began preseason practices on Sept. 23.

Estrella missed all but three games in the 2024-25 season due to a foot injury that led to season-ending foot surgery in November 2024.