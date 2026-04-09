J.P. Estrella transferring to Michigan from Tennessee basketball

J.P. Estrella is transferring to Michigan after three seasons with Tennessee basketball, he told Volquest on Thursday.

Estrella was Tennessee’s third-leading scorer last season, averaging 10.0 points and 5.4 rebounds. He shot 59.6% from the field and had the eighth-best offensive rebound percentage in the nation.

The 6-foot-11 forward announced he was entering the portal on April 6 following his redshirt sophomore season with the Vols, which ended with a loss to Michigan in the Elite Eight.

“After a lot of thought and conversations with my family, I have made the difficult decision to enter the transfer portal,” Estrella wrote on Instagram. “My time as a Vol over the past three years has meant more to me than I can put into words, and I will always cherish the memories and relationships I’ve built here. Thank you to my coaches, teammates and Vol Nation for the constant love, support and belief in me. While this decision wasn’t easy, I’m excited and hopeful for what the next chapter holds.”

Estrella missed all but three games in the 2024-25 season after having season-ending surgery on his left foot in November. He dealt with an ankle injury in the preseason before having massive performances to open his third season at UT. He had a couple of injuries during the season, including a knee issue in November and a foot issue in February.

The Maine native averaged 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game in three games in the 2024-25 season.

Estrella played in 25 games and averaged 5.0 minutes per game as a freshman in the 2023-24 season. He averaged 1.6 points and 0.8 rebounds.

Estrella was a four-star prospect in the 2023 class, ranked No. 59 overall in the Rivals Industry Rating. He was the No. 8 center in the class and the No. 3 overall prospect in New Hampshire, where he attended Brewster Academy.