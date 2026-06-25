ESPN projects Juke Harris to be a first-round pick in 2027 NBA mock draft

ESPN made its first prediction for Juke Harris in the 2027 NBA Draft, projecting the Tennessee basketball wing and prized Wake Forest transfer to be picked at No. 29 overall in its first mock draft for next year.

Harris was the No. 1 player in the NCAA Transfer Portal after a breakout sophomore season at Wake, where he averaged 21.4 points in 35.1 minutes while starting all 35 games. He shot 44.4% from the field and 33.2% from the 3-point line, was an All-ACC pick and won the league’s Most Improved Player award.

Tennessee finished second to Wake Forest for Harris when he was a four-star and top-100 guard prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, before circling back to recruit him again out of the portal.

Three Tennessee players picked in 2026 NBA mock draft

Tennessee had three players picked in the NBA Draft this week. Nate Ament went No. 13 overall to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round Tuesday.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie was picked at No. 42 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round Wednesday and Felix Okpara went to the Washington Wizards with the No. 46 overall pick.

Tennessee has now had a player picked in six straight NBA Drafts, dating back to 2021. The Vols have had 13 players drafted during the Rick Barnes era.

Ament going at No. 13 to the Bucks made him the highest pick for Barnes at Tennessee and the highest pick for the Vols since Marcus Haislip was also selected at No. 13 by the Bucks in 2002.

13 Tennessee players selected in NBA Draft since 2019

Chaz Lanier was the No. 37 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, selected by the Detroit Pistons, and Jahmai Mashack was the No. 59 overall pick, landing with the Memphis Grizzlies. Dalton Knecht in 2024 was the No. 17 overall pick in the first round by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Julian Phillips was picked at No. 35 overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2023 and Kennedy Chandler went at No. 38 overall to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022. Keon Johnson started the streak at No. 21 overall to the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 NBA Draft, followed by Jaden Springer at No. 28 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Grant Williams went at No. 22 overall to the Boston Celtics in the 2019 NBA Draft, the only one in the modern era — since it shrunk to two rounds in 1989 — to feature three Tennessee players picked. Admiral Schofield went at No. 42 overall to the Washington Wizards and Jordan Bone was No. 57 pick to the Detroit Pistons.

There have now been 60 Tennessee players drafted dating back to 1948. There have been 14 Vols picked in the first round, with Barnes responsible for five.