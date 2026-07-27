Juke Harris at point guard for Tennessee basketball? Rick Barnes thinks it's possible

Juke Harris said last week that his primary role with Tennessee basketball will be playing the two or the three. The coveted transfer from Wake Forest will primarily be at shooting guard or on the wing with the Vols.

But Rick Barnes apparently hasn’t ruled out expanding his game further.

“Coach wants me to get in some at the one,” Harris said last week, referencing the point guard position. “Get some experience playing at the one, but I feel like mostly two and three.”

Harris is listed at 6-foot-7 and looks every bit of it. He used his size, athleticism and explosiveness to explode onto the scene at Wake Forest last season, when he averaged 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He was named to the All-ACC team and won the award for the league’s most improved player.

He picked Wake Forest over Tennessee as a four-star prospect in high school three years ago, but opted for the Vols the second time around, when he was ranked as the No. 1 player in the NCAA Transfer Portal back in April.

What Rick Barnes has learned about Juke Harris this summer

Despite the reunion, Barnes said he’s learned one important thing about Harris since getting him to campus back in May.

“That he really wants to get better and better,” Barnes said. “There’s no doubt he wants to be everything he can be as a basketball player. And again, like all these guys, it’s a whole new system.

“And the one thing that we’re going to do as much as we can with our staff, we’re going to continue to try to teach basketball to these guys at the highest level. And he’s embraced it.”

Harris is embracing the thought of being one of a few options Tennessee could have at point guard.

A year ago Ja’Kobi Gillespie was the obvious answer, taking over at point guard while taking the baton from Zakai Zeigler. This year Tennessee has multiple players who can run the point on its new-look roster, which was rebuilt through the portal with offense and scoring guards in mind.

VCU transfer guard Terrence Hill Jr. is the most obvious option. Dai Dai Ames, a Cal transfer guard, can run the point as well. Notre Dame transfer Jalen Haralson is listed as a forward, but can run the offense in transition.

Troy Henderson is coming off shoulder surgery in April but is in the in-house candidate as he returns for his sophomore season. The Vols also signed freshman Marquis Clark, a three-star point guard from Chicago.

“It’s very unique,” Harris said. “This is the first time I’ve seen at least like four or five guys play that one position. So when you’re in a situation like that, the one’s got to know where everybody else is supposed to be on the floor. So I just feel like it just helps everybody at once.”

‘(He) can really pass the basketball’

The only problem with Harris getting minutes at point guard? It might exacerbate the only flaw Barnes has seen from him in practice.

Harris is a willing and capable passer — sometimes too much.

“(He) can really pass the basketball,” Barnes said. “He’s very unselfish, a little bit to a fault, you know? Because he just wants to be the guy that, he doesn’t want anybody to think that all he is is a guy that’s going to shoot the ball. He wants to be more than that.

“But he is a guy that is really strong, but can really pass it. And he loves to pass it. And there are times that we need him to be more aggressive shooting it. And he’s starting to get there a little bit, too.”