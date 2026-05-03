Timeline: Tennessee basketball's pursuit of Wake Forest transfer wing Juke Harris

Looking back at the timeline for Wake Forest transfer wing Juke Harris, Tennessee basketball’s biggest target remaining in the NCAA Transfer Portal:

April 3: Juke Harris to enter transfer portal

It was reported on April 3 that Harris intended to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, which was set to open four days later, after a breakout sophomore season at Wake Forest.

He was named the ACC’s Most Improved Player after averaging 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.1 minutes per game last season, starting all 35 games for Wake. He averaged 6.1 points in 19.0 minutes per game off the bench as a freshman in 2024-25.

Harris immediately became the No. 1 overall player in the portal according to the On3 Transfer Portal Ranking. He’s ranked No. 4 — behind forward Flory Bidunga, guard John Blackwell and forward Milan Momcilovic, respectively — in the On3 Industry Ranking.

He was a four-star prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking in the class of 2024. He was ranked No. 95 overall, No. 34 at small forward and No. 9 in the state of North Carolina.

Harris took official visits to Wake Forest, Tennessee, Houston and Virginia Tech before picking Wake over the Vols. He committed to Demon Deacons on March 24, 2023.

April 11: Michigan official visit

The first stop for Harris after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal was an official visit to Michigan, where he attended the national championship parade in Ann Arbor just under a week after the Wolverines beat UConn in the national championship game in Indianapolis.

April 12: Tennessee in-home visit

Rick Barnes and his staff countered the official visit to Michigan with an in-home visit with Harris and his family in Salisbury, N.C., the day he returned from the Michigan visit. Tennessee was a finalist for Harris in his recruitment out of high school and, after getting another shot at him, the Vols picked up where they left off with their relationship with him and his family.

April 27: Tennessee takes the lead

On3’s Joe Tipton reported last Monday that Tennessee seemed to be the team to beat for Harris.

North Carolina and Michigan were also involved, but UNC added commitments from Utah’s Terrence Brown, North Carolina State’s Matt Able and Virginia Tech’s Neoklis Avdalas and Michigan’s contact with Harris “slowed significantly and their previous momentum has cooled.”

“That leaves Tennessee,” Tipton wrote at the time. “Rick Barnes and his staff have stayed in consistent, frequent communication, making it clear Harris is a top priority for the Vols. He strongly considered Tennessee out of high school and nearly landed in Knoxville before a last-second change of heart led him to Wake Forest.”

April 29: Vols visit Harris in California

Barnes and his staff again visited Harris in person, but this time it was in California where he’s training for the NBA Draft.

Barnes went from a Big Orange Caravan stop in Chattanooga on Tuesday night, flew to California and visited with Harris on Wednesday, along with Tennessee coaches Earl Grant, Steve McClain and Bryan Lentz.

Barnes then flew back across the country and made it to Nashville for the second of three Big Orange Caravan stops last week.

May 1: Invited to NBA Draft Combine

Harris was one of 73 players on the invite list for the 2026 NBA Draft Combine, scheduled for May 10-17 in Chicago at the Marriott Marquis and Wintrust Arena.

Nate Ament, Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Felix Okpara were also invited, as was former Tennessee guard and Baylor standout Cameron Carr and former Tennessee forward and Arizona sixth man Tobe Awaka.

Select standout players from the NBA G League Draft Combine, scheduled for May 8-10, will also earn invites to the NBA Draft Combine.

May 27: NBA Draft withdrawal deadline

Harris has until May 27 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time — 10 days after the completion of the NBA Draft Combine — to withdraw from the NBA Draft and maintain his collegiate eligibility.

Harris could announce a commitment and continue to go through the NBA Draft process, or commit and withdraw his name from the draft earlier than the May 27 deadline.

He was projected as the No. 33 overall pick — the third pick in the second round — in last week’s NBA mock draft update from ESPN and was also projected to be picked early in the second round in The Athletic’s most recent mock draft.