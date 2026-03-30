Justin Gainey hired as N.C. State basketball coach from Tennessee staff

Justin Gainey will be hired as the next N.C. State basketball coach, according to On3’s Pete Nakos on Monday.

Gainey spent the past five seasons on the Tennessee basketball staff during which UT made four Sweet 16s and three Elite Eights. It won at least 25 games in all five seasons.

Gainey played for the Wolfpack from 1996-2000 and was on staff at NC State from 2006-09. Gainey, 49, has been on staff at Tennessee for five seasons. He has been coaching for 20 years.

He replaces Will Wade, who ditched N.C. State after one season to return to LSU. Wade, who went 20-14 in his lone season in Raleigh, coached LSU from 2017-22 before he was fired amid widespread recruiting violations in his program.

Gainey met with N.C. State representatives regarding its vacant basketball coach position Saturday in Chicago, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Volquest.

“I hope he gets the job,” Vols coach Rick Barnes said Saturday. “I don’t think there’s anybody in the country that loves N.C. State more than Justin Gainey. He’s a North Carolina native. He went to N.C. State, played four years there, started four years. Helped win an ACC tournament.”

Gainey was hired as an assistant coach at Tennessee in April 2021 to fill one of two openings on Barnes’ staff. He was promoted to associate head coach following the 2021-22 season when Mike Schwartz was hired as the East Carolina coach.

Gainey got his start in coaching at his alma mater. He was the NC State administrative coordinator from 2006-08. He was the director of basketball operations for the 2008-09 season.

Gainey was the associate head coach at Marquette for the 2020-21 season before he was hired at UT. He spent two seasons from 2018-20 at Arizona.

His first assistant coaching job was at Elon in the 2009-10 season. He was an assistant at Appalachian State from 2010-14 and at Santa Clara in the 2017-18 season. At Santa Clara, he coached under Herb Sendek, who was the Wolfpack coach during Gainey’s playing career.

Gainey, who attended Greensboro Day School in North Carolina, was the director of basketball operations at Marquette from 2014-17.

Gainey started 103 of 128 games in his four seasons at NC State. He started all 67 games in his final two seasons, serving as a captain in his final season. He averaged 6.9 points in 29.9 minutes per game in his career.