'Deep appreciation and respect': Justin Gainey thanks Rick Barnes, Tennessee basketball

Former Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey last week was introduced as the new head coach at North Carolina State, his alma mater. On Monday morning, he posted on social media thanking Rick Barnes and the Vols for his time at Tennessee:

To the Volunteer family,

It’s hard to put into words what University of Tennessee has meant to me and my family. This place, these people, and this program have had a lasting impact on my life-both professionally and personally.

I want to thank our players-past and present-for the trust, commitment, and heart you brought every single day. It’s been an honor to coach you, to grow with you, and to compete alongside you. The relationships built here are what I’ll cherish the most.

To my colleagues, staff, and the entire Tennessee athletics family-thank you for your support, professionalism, and belief.

And to Vol Nation, your passion is second to none. You made Thompson Boling Arena one of the toughest environments in the country, and I’m grateful to have experienced it with you.

I want to give a special thank you to Coach Rick Barnes. Coach Barnes has been an incredible mentor, leader, and example of what it means to do this job the right way. I’m grateful for his guidance, his trust, and the opportunity he gave me to be a part of something special here at Tennessee.I’ve learned so much from him that I will carry with me throughout my career.

I am excited for the opportunity to lead the program at NC State Wolfpack men’s basketball. I look forward to this next chapter, but I will always carry a deep appreciation and respect for Tennessee.

Thank you for everything.

Go Vols, always.

— Coach Gainey

Justin Gainey was a standout guard at NC State

Gainey, a High Point, N.C., native, was a standout point guard during his college career at North Carolina State and started his coaching career there in 2006 as an administrative coordinator. Gainey finished his NC State playing career (1996-2000) ranked second in program history in starts (103), fourth in steals (190), co-fifth in games played (128) and ninth in assists (344).

He was N.C. State’s director of operations in 2008-09 and got his first opportunity as an assistant coach at Elon in 2009-10. From there he made stops at Appalachian State (2010-14), Marquette as director of operations (2014-17), Santa Clara (2017-18), Arizona (2018-20) and then back to Marquette as associate head coach (2020-21).

“I’m humbled and honored to be the head coach of the NC State men’s basketball program,” Gainey said last week. “This university helped build me as a player and as a person. To now lead it as head coach is truly a full-circle moment.

“… This place means everything to me. I wore the jersey with pride, and now I’ll lead this program with that same passion, toughness and commitment to winning that defines the Wolfpack.”

Rick Barnes campaigned for Gainey to get NC State job

Gainey was hired as an assistant coach at Tennessee in April 2021 to fill one of two openings on coach Barnes’ staff. He was promoted to associate head coach following the 2021-22 season when Mike Schwartz was hired as the East Carolina coach.

“I hope he gets the job,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said last week in Chicago. “I don’t think there’s anybody in the country that loves NC State more than Justin Gainey.

“He’s a North Carolina native. He went to NC State, played four years there, started four years. Helped win an ACC tournament. He has just incredible pride in his university. A terrific basketball coach.”