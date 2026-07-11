Tennessee signee Kaiden McCarthy picked by the Braves in the second round of 2026 MLB Draft

Kaiden McCarthy was picked by the Atlanta Braves in the second round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Saturday.

The right-handed pitcher, who signed with Tennessee baseball, was the No. 48 overall pick.

McCarthy was the top-ranked player from Vermont in the 2026 class, according to Perfect Game. He ranked as the No. 52 overall high-school prospect and the No. 8 prep right-handed pitcher. He reclassified to the 2026 class from the 2027 class in January, which made him eligible for the MLB Draft this year.

McCarthy was ranked as the No. 61 draft prospect by MLB.com. The Vermont native was ESPN’s No. 52 prospect.

McCarthy was the third Tennessee signee picked. Outfielder Jared Grindlinger was chosen No. 12 overall by the Los Angeles Angels and outfielder Trevor Condon was drafted No. 13 overall by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Grindlinger and Condon were the two highest-ranked signees as the No. 5 and No. 13 prospect, respectively, according to Perfect Game.

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.