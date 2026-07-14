Tennessee baseball signee Kaiden McCarthy signs with Braves for overslot deal

The Atlanta Braves have reportedly signed second-round pick Kaiden McCarthy for $2,497,500, giving the former Tennessee baseball signee $415,600 over the slot value of $2,081,900. The right-hander was selected with the 48th overall pick in the MLB Draft on Saturday.

McCarthy was the top-ranked player from Vermont in the 2026 class, according to Perfect Game. He ranked as the No. 52 overall high-school prospect and the No. 8 prep right-handed pitcher. He reclassified to the 2026 class from the 2027 class in January, which made him eligible for the MLB Draft this year.

McCarthy was ranked as the No. 61 draft prospect by MLB.com. The Vermont native was ESPN’s No. 52 prospect.

McCarthy was the third Tennessee signee picked in the MLB Draft. Outfielder Jared Grindlinger was chosen No. 12 overall by the Los Angeles Angels and outfielder Trevor Condon was drafted No. 13 overall by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Grindlinger and Condon were the two highest-ranked signees as the No. 5 and No. 13 prospect, respectively, according to Perfect Game.

Tennessee players who were picked in MLB Draft

After Grindlinger and Condon in the first round, Tennessee right-hander Tegan Kuhns was the No. 32 overall pick to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Putnam, another Tennessee signee, was picked in the fifth round by the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. Third baseman Henry Ford was picked in the sixth round by the Seattle Mariners and right-handed pitcher Bo Rhudy was picked in the seventh round by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Catcher Garrett Wright went in the eighth round to the Los Angeles Angels and first baseman Cody Boshell, another Tennessee signee, was an 11th-round pick for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Left-hander Brandon Arvidson was picked in the 12th round by the Chicago Cubs and left-hander Evan Blanco was picked by the Athletics in the 13th round.

Jake McCoy, a Tennessee signee out of the transfer portal, was picked in the 18th round by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tennessee signees, commits who withdrew from MLB Draft

Tennessee signees or portal commits who opted to play for the Vols over MLB opportunities include infielder and right-handed pitcher Michael Teasley, right-hander Shawn Sullivan, right-hander Gannon Grant, catcher Sean Dunlap, right-hander Gary Morse, outfielder AJ Curry, shortstop and right-hander Cole Koeninger, shortstop Jack Dugan, outfielder Andrew Duncan, infielder Travis Sanders, right-hander Parker Detmers and left-hander Ricky Ojeda.

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas.

They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.