Kaiya Wynn steps away from Lady Vols basketball after not playing on senior day

Kaiya Wynn has stepped away from the Lady Vols basketball program before the postseason, she announced Tuesday.

The senior guard did not play on senior day when the Lady Vols lost 87-77 to Vanderbilt at Food City Center on Sunday, which she called a “breaking point” in a statement on X on Tuesday.

Wynn explained that she was “most looking forward to senior night” after her final two seasons at UT were “less than ideal for many reasons.” She wrote that she hoped to be in the starting lineup in her final home game after never starting in her career.

“That obviously did not happen and to be asked to check into the game with 15 seconds left while losing was not how I wanted to spend my final moments in my arena after five years,” Wynn wrote. “Although that was not the sole reason, it was the breaking point for me.”

Wynn’s departure comes after the end of the regular season and two days before the Lady Vols begin postseason play. She said the decision was “not made lightly or instantly.”

The Lady Vols (16-12) open SEC Tournament play as the No. 6 seed on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) against the winner No. 11 Alabama (21-9) and No. 14 Missouri (16-15). They have lost six straight games and nine of their past 11.

Wynn played in 103 games in four seasons, but only played 52 minutes in nine games in the 2025-26 season.

“Extremely proud and blessed to be apart of such an historic program,” Wynn posted on X on Sunday. “Although I wish I could have played one last time in Thompson-Boling, I will never forget the amazing memories we made over the past 5 years.”

Wynn missed the 2024-25 season after tearing her Achilles tendon before the season.

The 6-foot guard averaged 2.6 points in 8.7 minutes per game in her career. Her best season was in 2023-24, when she averaged 4.4 points and 1.6 assists in 13.4 minutes per game.

Wynn signed with UT as the No. 62 prospect in the 2021 class. She was the top-ranked in-state prospect out of Ensworth in Nashville before playing her final high school season in Houston.

“I have the utmost love and respect for my teammates and this program and wish everyone nothing but the best,” Wynn wrote Tuesday. “Thank you Lady Vols Nation for the past 5 five years, you all made this kid from Tennessee so extremely happy.”