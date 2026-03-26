Kaniya Boyd entering transfer portal to leave Lady Vols basketball

Lady Vols redshirt sophomore guard Kaniya Boyd has decided to leave the program, announcing her plans to enter the transfer portal Thursday in a post on Instagram.

The Las Vegas native was described by head coach Kim Caldwell as the future of Lady Vols basketball in February of last year after Boyd provided a spark for the team defensively the back half of the season and was big part of the Lady Vols upset win over UConn. A season ago, Boyd averaged 4.0 points per game and had 42 steals. She played 572 minutes in 33 games last year, an average of 17 minutes per game.

Boyd’s second year on Caldwell’s team was a disappointment and like most returning players on the roster, her numbers fell way off.

Boyd averaged just 1.6 points a game. She only had 16 steals and she only played 279 minutes in 26 games.

The Lady Vols lost their final eight games of the season, which ended with a 76-61 loss to N.C. State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Following the loss, Caldwell put the blame on herself for getting away from her system as the year progressed. Caldwell also noted her inability to get her team to play with the effort needed making it clear that was her focal point in roster retention and acquisition for her third team on Rocky Top.

“I have always been able to recruit players and stack talent and get them to run through a wall for me and get them to play hard and I wasn’t able to do that,” Caldwell said.

The transfer portal is open for 15 days starting with the day after the national championship game.