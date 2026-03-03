Karlyn Pickens leaves Lady Vols softball vs Belmont with injury

Karlyn Pickens left Lady Vols softball’s game against Belmont in the second inning Tuesday with an apparent right shoulder injury.

She struck out two in 1.1 innings with one walk before leaving after getting the first out in the second inning.

Pickens had been rolling her shoulder a bit the two pitches prior but clearly felt something wrong on this one. pic.twitter.com/GEHsYNFM0H — Brady (@BradyVernon) March 3, 2026

Pickens was replaced by Sage Mardjetko.

Pickens had a 6-0 record and a 0.62 ERA in eight games this season. The senior had 66 strikeouts in 45.1 innings. Pickens threw on Sunday recording the win over Appalachian State as she struck out 15 batters after giving up a first inning home run.

Pickens is one of Tennessee’s most high profile athletes garnering NIL deals locally and nationally. She’s also one of the Lady Vols most decorated athletes. Pickens in 3 plus seasons has 62 wins and has a career ERA of 1.41. She is the reigning two time SEC pitcher of the year and in 2023 she was named the SEC’s freshman of the year.

The Lady Vols have been the talk of Tennessee’s campus over the last month. The top ranked team in the country entered today 19-0 with six wins against ranked teams and have outscored opponents 143-10 to start the season.

Led by Pickens, the Lady Vols have been dominant in the circle. Tennessee pitchers have allowed 10 runs in 19 games. The pitching staff has combined for a 0.53 ERA. They have 164 strikeouts and a .107 opponent batting average. Sophomore Erin Nuwer is 8-0, allowing only one run and seven hits in 33 innings. Mardjekto is 4-0 with 53 strikeouts in 30.1 innings making the Lady Vols one of the deepest pitching staff’s in the country.