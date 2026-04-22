Kaylene Smikle commits to Lady Vols basketball as Maryland transfer guard

The Lady Vols have gotten more backcourt help as Kim Caldwell and her staff have landed Maryland guard Kaylene Smikle out of the transfer portal.

Smikle visited Tennessee on Tuesday and announced her commitment Wednesday.

Smikle is averaging 17.2 points per game and is shooting 34.9% on 3-pointers in four seasons. The 6-foot guard played two seasons at Rutgers and two at Maryland. Smikle played in only seven games as a senior at Maryland last season before having season-ending surgery, which led to her having another year of eligibility.

The New York native was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior. She averaged 17.9 points and 4.4 rebounds that season, her first at Maryland. She was a second-team All-Big Ten and All-Big Ten freshman team selection in the 2022-23 season. Smikle also averaged 17.9 points that season.

Lady Vols basketball roster now has 10 players

The Lady Vols and coach Kim Caldwell have added eight transfers and currently have 10 players on the roster.

Tennessee has added four guards in Harissoum Coulibaly (Auburn), Avery Mills (Liberty), Rylie Theuerkauf (Georgia) and Naomi White (Northern Arizona) as backcourt additions. The Lady Vols added Zhen Craft (Georgia), Harper Peterson (Stanford), and Fatmata Janneh (Texas A&M).

Caldwell also has signed two high school players in Georgia forward Gabby Minus and guard Irene Oboavwoduo, who is from England.

The 5-10 Coulibaly started 18 of 31 games at Auburn, averaging 10.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game as a freshman.

The 5-9 Mills where she averaged 15.3 points this season as a sophomore at Liberty, while shooting 42.7% on 3-pointers. She earned First Team All-Conference honors. She was also named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team in 2024.

Theuerkauf was Georgia’s best 3-point shooter, hitting 71 3-pointers at a 40.6% clip. The 5-9 guard averaged 11.9 points and ended the season on a hot streak. She scored in double-figures in nine of her final 12 games. She had two games with five 3-pointers and at least 20 points in that span.

The 5-9 White was the highest-scoring freshman in Division I last season. She averaged 20.8 points at Northern Arizona. She set school records for single-season scoring with 667 points and 92 3-pointers.

Craft is a 6-2 forward who was one of Georgia’s top reserves as a freshman. She played in 27 games with four starts, averaging 15.8 minutes per game. She averaged 5.7 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Peterson played in 10 games logging a total of 37 minutes on the floor last season and she scored a total of 11 points. She was returning from a season-ending injury as a freshman.