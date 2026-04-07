Kennedy Chandler finding 'confidence,' success in his NBA opportunity with Utah Jazz

Kennedy Chandler is making the most of his latest shot in the NBA.

The former standout Tennessee basketball point guard is currently on his second 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz and is averaging 12.0 points, 6.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game over nine games dating back to March 21.

He had 19 points, five rebounds and four assists in his Jazz debut and has scored in double figures in seven of nine games. He’s also had five or more assists in seven games, including nine on March 23 against the Raptors, and had five rebounds in three games.

“I thought he handled himself great,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said after a 126-116 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in Chandler’s debut. “It’s not easy to do what he just did in terms of stepping in. I thought he played great.”

‘Those guys have given me confidence.’

Chandler had not played in the NBA since he appeared in 36 games with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022-23, when he averaged 2.2 points, 1.6 assists and 1.1 rebounds in just 7.8 minutes per game.

He reunited with multiple former teammates in Utah, where he was signed after the Jazz had multiple injuries in the backcourt.

“It’s been great just seeing guys here,” Chandler said, according to thejnotes.com’s Jaxon Wynder, “like Jaren (Jackson Jr.) and Vince (Williams Jr.) and John Konchar. I was with them my rookie year, so just seeing them just, they give me the positivity to just go out there and be yourself. So those guys have given me confidence.”

Chandler was the 38th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, selected by the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round after a trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

He was wived by the Grizzles in April 2023 and then signed Exhibit 10 contracts with the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers over the last two years, before getting the first 10-day contract with the Jazz.

Kennedy Chandler starred at Tennessee during 2021-22 season

Chandler was a one-and-done star for Tennessee during the 2021-22 season, averaging 13.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 30.8 minutes per game.

He was a consensus five-star prospect out of Memphis in the 2021 recruiting class, ranked No. 12 overall and as the No. 2 point guard nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Chandler appeared in 102 NBA G League games over four seasons, averaging 13.6 points, 5.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 27.3 minutes per game.

“I was so excited,” Chandler said of getting his opportunity in Utah, “because this is what I’ve been waiting on. The grind of the G-League is very hard. It makes you sometimes doubt yourself to wonder, ‘Do I still keep trying? Do I still keep pushing myself? Does anybody still have faith in me as a player?’”

Chandler is answering those questions with the Jazz.

“It gives me more hope, it gives me confidence,” Chandler said. “Play as hard as I can, watch film, learn, and go from there.”