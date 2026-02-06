Kentucky basketball unveils denim blue throwback uniforms for Tennessee game

Kentucky basketball will wear a new throwback uniform Saturday night against Tennessee as the Wildcats honor their 1995-96 national championship team. The white uniform has numbers, lettering and side stripes in denim blue.

UK announced on Christmas Day that the throwback uniform would be unveiled and worn for the Tennessee game, which is set for an 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time start on ESPN at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Kentucky 1995-96 team, nicknamed the “Untouchables,” went 34-2 and was a perfect 16-0 in SEC play on its way to winning the national championship.

Rick Pitino’s team was captained by Mark Pope, who is now in his second season as Kentucky’s head coach. Pope is 3-0 against Tennessee in the regular season, but lost to the Vols in the Sweet 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis last March.

Tennessee introduced its current throwback uniform in 2018

Tennessee since 2018 has worn a uniform set that started as an alternate, but quickly became permanent. The Vols debuted the throwback look in the NIT Season Tip-Off against Louisville in November 2018, with the white uniform featuring ‘Tennessee’ arched above the jersey number and ‘Volunteers’ arched below.

The uniform soon became the standard home uniform while the Vols continued to wear the more modern orange Nike uniform on the road. An orange road version of the uniform was added for the 2020-21 season, replacing the modern look entirely.

The uniform is modeled after what Tennessee wore from the early 1970s into the ’80s. The Vols sported a similar look while winning SEC championships in the 1971-72, 1976-77, 1978-79 and 1981-82 seasons.

Tennessee last season added an all-black ‘Dark Mode’ alternate uniform, modeled after a similar look worn by both the football and baseball programs. The ‘Tennessee Classic’ uniform — an off-white set with Vols scripted in orange across the chest — was introduced in January 2023.

Tennessee’s Rick Barnes looking for fifth win at Rupp Arena

Kentucky rallied from down 17 points to beat Tennessee 80-78 on January 17 at Food City Center. The Wildcats have son six of seven in Knoxville after the Vols won the first four home games in the rivalry under Rick Barnes.

Barnes has had unprecedented success on the road against Kentucky, winning four times — 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2024 — in 10 trips to Rupp Arena.

Before Barnes, the Vols were just 4-35 at Rupp, which opened in November 1976. UT won its first four home games against Kentucky during the Barnes era, but is just 1-6 at home against the Cats since then.