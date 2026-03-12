Hendrix Hart, Kevin Hart's son, signs with Tennessee track

Hendrix Hart, the son of actor and comedian Kevin Hart, committed to and signed with Tennessee as a track athlete Thursday.

Hendrix Hart is a senior at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California. He is a short sprinter on the track team.

Hart posted an indoor 60-meter dash time of 7.01 this year. He ran the 200-meter dash 21.35 as a junior, which ranked 26th in California. He also ran the 300-meter dash in 34.38 second this year, which ranked second in California and 86th in the nation.

“Proud of you son…. The sky is the limit!!!!!,” Kevin Hart wrote on Instagram on Thursday in a post announcing his son’s commitment. “Continue to raise your personal bar…. I can’t wait to see what you do next!!!! We all love you champ …..”

Hart made an official visit to Knoxville in early September, which included being on the sideline for Tennessee football‘s win against ETSU. Kevin Hart was shown on the scoreboard as the Vols warmed up pregame to host the Bucs in the home opener on Sept. 6. Vols football coach Josh Heupel came over and shook Hart’s hand before the game and the basketball team posed for a photo with the celebrity.

Kevin Hart has featured in films including “Get Hard,” “Ride Along” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” as an actor. He has put on several stand-up tours and has been on Netflix comedy specials.