Isoken Uzamere hired to Lady Vols basketball staff by Kim Caldwell

Kim Caldwell‘s coaching staff is complete again after the Lady Vols basketball coach announced the hire of Isoken Uzamere on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Isoken Uzamere to our staff,” Caldwell said in a school release. “She is highly regarded in our profession and has consistently demonstrated the skill set and personal characteristics to be a valued contributor in her previous stops. We are very happy to have her join our program.”

Uzamere spent the past four seasons coaching at Georgia. She fills the final vacancy on Caldwell’s staff, which turned over two assistant coach spots since the season ended.

Uzamere was on staff with Katie Abrahamson-Henderson for the past 14 years before Abrahamson-Henderson and Georgia parted ways in early April. Tennessee athletics director Danny White tried Abrahamson-Henderson at UCF in 2016. Uzamere was on her staff in Orlando while white was the AD at UCF.

Uzamere has been an assistant coach for 14 years and has coached nine teams that reached the NCAA Tournament. She coached with Abrahamson-Henderson at Albany before she was hired at UCF.

She played for Hofstra from 2007-11 and was a two-time all-conference selection.

Caldwell has parted ways with two assistants in Roman Tubner and Gabe Lazo. Lazo was the primary recruiter on Edwards. He was hired as the UCF coach on Saturday, five days after he and the Lady Vols parted and ways and four days after he was hired as an assistant coach at LSU.

Caldwell hired Bill Ferrara from Florida State to fill Lazo’s spot. Uzamere fills Tubner’s.

The Lady Vols finished 16-14 after losing their final eight games of the season, including their NCAA Tournament opener against N.C. State.

Tennessee currently has no returning players on the roster. Four-star guard Gabby Minus is the only remaining signee after five-star Oliviyah Edwards asked to be released.