How Lady Vols basketball got the win and response they needed in smashing Missouri

Kim Caldwell’s Lady Vols basketball team responded.

It responded both to her public and private challenge — and it did so loudly, routing Missouri 98-53 in a game it was supposed to win big and did. The Lady Vols clearly out-talented Kellie Harper’s team.

But if the story in losing at South Carolina was the nature in which they lost — a program-worst 43-point rout — then story Thursday night should be, in part, the nature in which Caldwell’s team won.

“We wanted a response,” Caldwell said. “I think this is a good start. We have to continue it.”

Caldwell’s “they have to fix it” press conference went decently viral Sunday evening. But the team clearly got the message and Caldwell got help with her message from senior Zee Spearman.

“To be fully transparent, (Spearman is) the one that said, ‘This is what it looks like. This is what it looks like, whether you think you’re doing it or not, this is what it looks like. We have to quit doing it,’ ” Caldwell said. “She thinks we quit and it looks like we quit. We’re gonna have to fix it. She had gone back and she watched the game and she took accountability for everything.

“I think for her, it was a really big moment that everyone looked up to.”

Knowing it’s going to get harder and learning a lesson from the last couple of weeks, Caldwell made it clear Wednesday to the media that a bunch of compliments aren’t going to be coming anybody’s way. She noted her team played better when she coached mad all the time.

Following Thursday’s win, she made it clear there’s no big pats on the backs coming. She learned a lesson in the recent struggles that even when things are good, it’s not time to check a box and move on. The coaching must go on and so must the work.

“The attention to detail, the keeping things, eye contact, body language, all of it was better,” Caldwell said. “Then again, we’re not going to check this box. This box is going to remain unchecked. We’re going to continue to work on this all year.”

Caldwell and the Lady Vols will get to work on it again on Sunday in a much more difficult challenge as No. 4 Texas comes to town.

Can this team continue to try and “fix it” against another top-5 opponent? Time will tell.

On Thursday, the Lady Vols didn’t check the all-is-well box. But they did check the victory box in grand style in a way that was sorely needed with a response that showed a response Caldwell wanted to see.