What Kim Caldwell said about hiring Bill Ferrara to Lady Vols basketball staff

Kim Caldwell filled the lone vacancy on her staff Monday when the Lady Vols basketball coach hired Bill Ferrara an as assistant coach.

“I am pleased to welcome Bill to our staff,” Caldwell said in a school release. “He has played an instrumental role in Florida State’s high-scoring offense and three-point shooting over the past four seasons. We look forward to adding his technical knowledge, experience and recruiting abilities to our program.”

Ferrara spent the past four seasons at Florida State, where he held the title of associate head coach. He also has coached at Central Michigan, Hofstra, George Washington, Florida, New Mexico and St. John’s.

“I am thrilled to join Kim Caldwell’s staff at Tennessee and excited to be part of a program with such a rich history,” Ferrara said. “I look forward to bringing my energy and experience to the Lady Vols. Kim’s incredibly-successful 10-year track record as a head coach speaks for itself, and I’m ready to get to work in recruiting and can’t wait to get on the floor with the most storied program in women’s basketball.”

At Florida State, Ferrara helped run a fast-paced offensive system. The Seminoles led the nation in scoring in 2024-25 with 86.9 points per game and they scored more than 100 points per game.

FSU repeatedly set the school record for 3-pointers each season with Ferrara on staff. It made 286 in 2024-25, the school record. That followed a then-record 241 in the 2023-24 season, which broke the prior record of 232 set in his first season in 2022-23. FSU made 243 in the 2025-26 season.

He is a Florida graduate and a Brooklyn native.

Caldwell’s staff includes four assistant coaches whom she hired when she was hired in April 2024. The staff consists of Roman Tubner, Jenna Burdette, Angel Rizor and Lexie Barrier.

Caldwell went 24-10 in her first season with the Lady Vols in 2024-25, leading them to the Sweet 16. Tennessee beat UConn in Caldwell’s first matchup in the rivalry, ending a losing streak dating back to 2007.

The Lady Vols struggled in Caldwell’s second season, going 16-14 and losing their final eight games of the season.