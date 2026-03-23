Lady Vols basketball transfer tracker: Who is joining, leaving Kim Caldwell's roster

Kim Caldwell is heading into an offseason of roster change after her second season with Lady Vols basketball.

No. 10 seed Tennessee tumbled 76-61 against No. 7 N.C. State on Friday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, ending the season with eight straight losses.

Here is who is leaving the Lady Vols following the season:

Who is leaving Lady Vols basketball?

Deniya Prawl

Deniya Prawl will enter the portal, according to a report from ESPN’s Andraya Carter on Monday.

Prawl played in 29 games with seven starts. She averaged 4.0 points in 15.5 minutes per game and shot 14.7% on 3-pointers.

The 6-foot-2 guard did not travel with the Lady Vols to the SEC Tournament while in concussion protocol.

The Toronto native was a five-star recruit and the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2025 class. She signed as one of three McDonald’s All-Americans in Tennessee’s freshman class. Mia Pauldo and Jaida Civil also were McDonald’s All-Americans in the Lady Vols’ decorated recruiting class.

Alyssa Latham

Alyssa Latham plans to enter the transfer portal after two season at UT, according to an On3 report Monday.

Latham transferred to Tennessee from Syracuse prior to the 2024-25 season.

The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 4.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game this season. She played in 27 games with 16 starts and missed a couple of games with an injury.

The Illinois native has played in 93 career games in three seasons. She is averaging 5.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in her career.