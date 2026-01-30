Lady Vols basketball, Ole Miss reschedule postponed game

Lady Vols basketball will play Ole Miss on Feb. 26 in a rescheduled game to make up a postponed matchup.

Tennessee and the Rebels were scheduled to play on Jan. 26, but the game was postponed Jan. 25 after winter weather heavily affected Oxford, Mississippi. The rescheduled game will be at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell on Wednesday indicated that the meeting would be rescheduled, but a date had not been finalized at that time.

“It is going to be a rough next month,” Caldwell said.

The Lady Vols will play four games in an eight-day span with the rescheduled matchup.

They face Missouri on Feb. 12, Texas on Feb. 15, Ole Miss on Feb. 17 and Texas A&M on Feb. 19. The latter two are on the road. The other three are at Food City Center.

Tennessee had a midweek bye between an 85-50 win against Arkansas on Jan. 11 and a 70-59 win at Alabama on Jan. 18. It did not have an open date to attempt to use to reschedule the matchup with Ole Miss.

Caldwell said Wednesday that the Lady Vols found out about the postponement prior to practice on Jan. 25. They altered the practice plan to have a two-hour practice instead of a one-hour practice then gave the players the day off.

The Lady Vols lost to Mississippi State 77-62 on Thursday after not playing since a 60-58 win against Kentucky on Jan. 22. It marked Tennessee’s first SEC loss after it won its first six games in conference play.

Tennessee (14-4) plays at No. 1 UConn (22-0) on Sunday (noon ET, FOX).