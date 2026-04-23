How Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell and staff have assembled new-look roster

Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell and her staff have built a roster of 10 players and are looking for more.

Caldwell, who was a guest on The Mike Keith Show on Thursday, said she was excited about what her program has gotten done to this point, but noted there is still work to do.

“I think we still need some size, if we can get it, and we are looking for one more speedy girl with the ball in her hands,” Caldwell said.

The program has added eight transfers and currently have 10 players on the roster to go with two high school signees.

Tennessee has added four guards in Harissoum Coulibaly (Auburn), Avery Mills (Liberty), Rylie Theuerkauf (Georgia) and Naomi White (Northern Arizona) as backcourt additions. The Lady Vols added Zhen Craft (Georgia), Harper Peterson (Stanford), and Fatmata Janneh (Texas A&M) for the frontcourt via the transfer portal as well.

Caldwell also has signed two high school players in Georgia forward Gabby Minus and guard Irene Oboavwoduo, who is from England.

A season ago, Tennessee not only boasted a highly ranked and high profile incoming recruiting class, it also, by the rankings, had one of the most highly touted portal classes. Obviously, that team didn’t gel and didn’t hold up the final two months of the season.

Caldwell, who doesn’t have a returning player from last year’s team, admits she has had a different approach this portal cycle.

“I think it gets really easy to start to out recruit people and sell, sell. We can do this for you. Tennessee can do this for you. It’s an amazing brand,” Caldwell offered. “We kind of went the opposite and said you are here to help Tennessee. This is how hard it’s going to be. You have to believe in yourself enough to want to do it.”

It’s that pitch that has Caldwell pleased with what her program has put together because of their mental make up, regardless of the path they have walked to get to Tennessee.

“With the portal it’s like speed dating. You don’t have a lot of time. You do your background checks. You talk to them a bit leading into their visit,” the coach said. “I think the one think that every player we have signed so far has in common is they have a chip on their shoulder. They maybe had a different route to get here which very much mirrors me. It’s a different route with something to prove. I think they are all hungry to win.”

The mentality is something that is key for Caldwell, who admitted after the Lady Vols loss to NC State in the NCAA Tournament that she couldn’t get her team to consistently “run through the wall” for each other.

Caldwell vowed that effort would be a portal priority for her and her staff. The other priority is the ability to put the ball in the basket from the perimeter. Last season, Caldwell’s roster shot 30.5% from three making 280 in 917 attempts. In year one, they shot 33% and made 343 three pointers.

So, the basketball priority for her program was to find shooters, or floor spacers, as she calls them.

“Having two years under your belt at this level, we didn’t have very many floor spacers/shooters. High percentage three point shooters that are really hard to help off of. We really wanted to make sure from the job of the portal we were getting those floor spacers out there,” Caldwell said. “Your bigs and your point guards are harder to come by. We have been really trying to get key pieces there that fit the way we want to play. You have to be willing to play fast. You have to be willing to play hard and work to win for Tennessee. Those are the conversations we have had openly and upfront with everyone we have brought in.”

The first to buy in was Mills, who is a perimeter specialist and one of the tone settlers for the portal window, along with the freshman Minus, who Caldwell says deserves a lot of credit as well.

“One person that gets overlooked in all of this is Gabby (Minus), our freshman signee. She was unwavering. Then we get Avery (Mills) and Avery very much set the tone of how the season should look and the type of player we want,” Caldwell concluded. “She’s hungry. She has a dog mentality. She not afraid of anything and she knew this is what she wanted. She believed in herself enough and in us enough to cancel the rest of her visits and jump right in.”