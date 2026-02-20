Lady Vol head coach Kim Caldwell says she focused on now, while learning for the future

Tennessee Lady Vol coach Kim Caldwell admittedly takes a lot of notes. She’s often said she will refer back to seasons past when dealing with something in the present. Wednesday night following another disappointing defensive night in an 82-74 loss to Texas A&M, Caldwell acknowledged taking notes as she’s learns lots about the future.

“I think big picture there is a ton we are learning right now,” Caldwell said. “I think when you talk about a career and how to build a program and all of those things, you are learning a lot. You write them down and you continue to figure out how you want to build this and what you need to learn from going forward. A coach reached out to me the other day and said your second year is always your hardest year. I had never heard that. It would have been nice knowing that going in this second year.”

When asked a follow up to be specific about what she is noting for the future, Caldwell said now was not the time.

“I think all of those things are big picture. Those are philosophy and how to build, and I’ll share those when the season is done. Right now, I’m very focused on continuing to try to win this group,” Caldwell said.

The challenge to winning now is on the defensive end. The struggles have become a broken record.

“We have to fix our defense,” Caldwell said on her post game radio show. “We are going to go play one of the best offenses in the country in Oklahoma. I think we do that for the rest of the year so we have to make sure that our defense looks better.”

The Aggies, who shot 56% for the game, shot 80% in the first quarter missing two shots. They raced out to a 10-0 lead.

“We talked at length about starting with our defense. We are at our best when we are getting stops on the defensive it. It fuels our offense. We get momentum from that. They opened with a 10-0 run,” Caldwell said. “They were scout specific things. Get back in transition. Get back after the turnover. Keep the ball in front of you. These are the shooters. That was disappointing.”

Over the last 8 games, Tennessee is 2-6 and in those six losses, the opponent has shot 46% or better in all six games.

“I think there was a point in time in the year when we were pretty solid defensively,” Caldwell said. “That was kind of what we hung our hat one, our half court defense and we have to find a way to get back to that.”

Less than a month ago, Tennessee held Alabama and Kentucky to less than 60 points in wins. Sunday Tennessee held Texas to 65 points.

“We have to get back to looking like we looked five days ago,” Caldwell offered. “I thought we looked ok when we played Texas. I thought we looked like a Final Four team when we played Texas. That’s the same kids, it’s the same team as it was five days ago. Let’s put our finger on that and let’s get back to that. Let’s get back to the version of us when we played Missouri. Same kids. The version of us when we played Kentucky. Let’s just get back to who we were.”

The challenge only gets harder for Tennessee who plays at Oklahoma Sunday then at LSU on Thursday and home against Vanderbilt.