Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell breaks down her new roster

Tennessee Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell has completed her roster build for the 206-2027 season.

It’s a build that features two high school freshman, 8 guards and 5 forwards from the portal.

It’s a roster Caldwell likes because of their mental make up and because of the different ways they can score.

The guards can shoot

Tennessee has added nine guards in Harissoum Coulibaly (Auburn), Jada Eads (Seton Hall), Kennedy Fauntleroy(East Carolina), Avery Mills (Liberty), Kaylene Smikle (Maryland), Shaelyn Steele (Penn State), Rylie Theuerkauf (Georgia), Naomi White (Northern Arizona) and Irene Oboaywoduo (high school).

Theuerkauf was Georgia’s best 3-point shooter hitting 71 3-pointers at a 40.6% clip. White led freshman in scoring last season averaging 20.8 points at Northern Arizona. She set school records for single-season scoring with 667 points and 92 3-pointers. And Liberty transfer, Avery Mills, who was the first portal get for Caldwell averaged 15.3 points this season as a sophomore, while shooting 42.7% on 3-pointers.

“There’s no question if we played tomorrow, they would be able to space the floor for us,” Caldwell said. “And then when we get them here, we want to continue to add to the game and get them to put the ball on the floor with more confidence and put them in different situations and continue to grow them.”

Finding floor spacing was a must for Caldwell’s third Lady Vols team.

Running the show

Caldwell made it clear throughout the three day caravan tour that she plays position less basketball. But she also has have a floor general.

Caldwell has brought in multiple point guards in Eads, Smikle, and Fauntleroy. Caldwell and her staff, did a lot of comparisons to former Lady Vol Samara Spencer, who was sorely missed last season. In Caldwell’s first year, Spencer who had 158 assists and averaged nearly 11 points a game two years ago.

“Sam was so huge to us because she was downhill, and she could shoot, but she would also pass,” Caldwell explained. “She got really efficient with us, too. I’m excited about everyone that we brought in, and I’m excited to continue to develop them as well.”

Caldwell said Eads is ahead of schedule in her ACL recovery as is Smikle, who has a lot of experience.

“From a veteran’s standpoint, her numbers are consistent every year that she’s been in college. She is who she is,” Caldwell said. “We’re going to take it as a challenge her to try to make her better. But throughout her career, she has been very consistent. You need somebody like that on a roster surrounded by shooters who can score in multiple ways.”

Fauntleroy thrived in her one season at East Carolina earning American Conference newcomer of the year honors as well as co-defensive player of the year honors.

Fauntleroy averaged 13.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

More than just finishers

Auburn transfer Harissoum Coulibaly and prep player Oboavwoduo are drivers who’s strength is finishing at the rim. Coulibaly led Auburn in scoring last season. Caldwell’s challenge to both is to expand their game.

“When we recruited them really heavy on we’re going to ask you to step out and take this,” Caldwell explained. “You have to be comfortable with that, and if you’re not, this is not a great fit, because you’re going to be required to do that. They wanted that. They wanted to expand their games, and we talked about evolving your scout, so people can’t just hang off of you.”

Health, energy, development in the post

The Lady Vols added Zhen Craft (Georgia), Harper Peterson (Stanford) Fatmata Janneh (Texas A&M), Aaliyah Moore (Texas) and Riley Makalusky (West Virginia) as front-court players.

Caldwell and her staff didn’t sign a ton of height in the post, but they did bring in SEC experience in Texas’ Aaliyah Moore and Texas A&M’s Fatmata Jannah. Moore is coming of two knee surgeries after not playing all of last season. Moore is a year removed from surgery this month and Caldwell expects her to be ready to go in June. Moore has been on the floor shooting and working out in her rehab.

Jannah played one season in College Station after transferring in from St. Peters. Jannah averaged a double double last season and Caldwell expects her to be an energizer bunny for this team.

“She’s going to bring a lot of energy,” Caldwell offered. “She’s going to bring a lot of excitement. She plays with passion. It’s one thing I love in a player or players that play with a lot of passion, a lot of fire. She plays selflessly so, I’m really excited about that.”

High school signee Gabby Minus never flinched when she saw who she expected to be her teammates depart. It certainly impressed her coach.

“For it to be a young kid coming out of high school to be unwavering, and when I say she was unwavering, she did not waver one bit. It’s remarkable,” Caldwell said.

Stanford transfer Harper Peterson is the tallest player on the roster. Peterson doesn’t have much experience as she returned from a foot injury this winter. Peterson can be a needed rim protector, but also is expected to be someone who can score all over the floor.

“I think the biggest thing for us is if we’re going to have bigs, then they’ve got to be able to score,” Caldwell offered. “You’ve got to be able to space the floor and not let people clog the paint and not let people sit in a zone. That’s what we see out of her. She can shoot it really well.”