On a quick turnaround, Lady Vols and Ole Miss battle in critical match up

For Kim Caldwell and the Lady Vols it’s quite the week. It’s kind of a two NCAA tournament weekends wrapped up into one week. Following their two point loss to Texas on Sunday, it was a Monday flight to Oxford for a Tuesday night ranked match up with Ole Miss. Then it’s a Thursday home game with Texas A&M before heading to Oklahoma on Saturday for a Sunday match up with the Sooners.

Three weeks ago, the Lady Vols prepped for Ole Miss before an ice storm cancelled that trip. So the staff and the players have already gone through an Ole Miss scout. Caldwell said the reality however is that both her team and Ole Miss are different than they were three weeks ago and that lone positive if you will with the quick turnaround is that Ole Miss and Texas do some similar things.

“I think they pair well with Texas,” Caldwell said on the Vol Network’s Monday meeting. “Both make about five three’s. Ole Miss is more athletic. They are going to go faster so we have to get back to working on our transition defense. I think these two games pair pretty well together talking about scout. We are not going to play a team that’s completely different than what we saw in Texas. Both are some of the top teams in the country. Both are physical inside. They are going to try and out rebound you and they are trying to score inside.”

Following the embarrassing rout at South Carolina, Caldwell’s team responded with a rout of Missouri and then a two point loss to Texas where Tennessee had ball in hand with 6 seconds to go and a turnover prevented a possible game tying or game winning shot attempt. Caldwell and her team are not into moral victors but there were definitely positive take aways.

“I felt like we belonged on the floor with them. I felt like if we would have had a few more minutes we would have come away with the win. I know we don’t play longer than 40 minutes. I thought we did a better job of playing through things. Twenty two turnovers is way too many turnovers. We definitely missed Mia’s presence in the game helping us get into our offense. They did a really good job of pressuring us making things hard for us. Again, without her being able to get by the first defender and the offense into what we wanted to do was tough. But I think it was a good stepping stone. We will see them again and hopefully we will be at full strength. We know what it takes,” Caldwell said.

Tuesday night in Oxford, Tennessee will again be without Mia Pauldo, who is missing her third straight game. Transfer Nya Robertson, who has handled some point guard duties in Pauldo’s absence, is listed as questionable. That means more burden on Talaysia Cooper who led the team with 29 points, but she also had 9 of Tennessee’s 22 turnovers on Sunday against Texas.

Taking care of the ball is a must on Tuesday night as is defending Ole Miss transfer Cotie McMahon. The Ohio State transfer is no stranger for Caldwell and her team. Last year in a second round NCAA tournament game McMahon scored 17 points for the Buckeyes. This season she’s averaging 19.8 points a game.

“She’s the player that makes them go,” Caldwell said. “You stop her and you think you are going to be alright but that’s easier said than done. Watching film she can score on one person, she can score on three people. She really is the heart and soul of that team. I think she is significantly better this year than last year. She is playing with more confidence. She’s faster. She’s moving better. It will be a tall task of us and a team effort.”

Without Pauldo and maybe Robertson, Cooper need someone else to make the Lady Vols go and the hope is maybe freshman Jaida Civil. Civil scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds last week.

“I think she has done a really, really good job in our big match ups,” Caldwell said. “She looked like she belonged on the floor at Connecticut. She looked like she belonged on the floor against Texas. She didn’t look like a freshman. She was at the rim getting rebounds. She was pushing it. She was playing under control and she was playing hard. I think anytime you can do that in a top five match up as an 18 year old is something really special.”

Down in the backcourt without Pauldo and maybe Robertson, Tennessee will need to be special on a short turn around. Ole Miss is trying to bounce back from a road loss at Kentucky on Sunday. Both Tennessee and the Rebels need a win as the race for the double bye in the SEC Tournament is heating up with Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss and Oklahoma.