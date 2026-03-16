Lady Vols basketball’s March Madness opponent is NC State to open NCAA Tournament

The Tennessee Lady Vols (16-13, 8-8) remain perfect as a program making their 44th straight NCAA Tournament field but barely as the Kim Caldwell’s team is an 10-seed in the Forth Worth Region.

Tennessee (16-13) will take on NC State (20-10) on Friday in Ann Arbor with the winner advancing to take on the winner of Michigan-Holy Cross with the Wolverines as the heavy favorite as the No. 2 seed on their home floor.

Tennessee and NC State opened the 2025-2026 season in what was a match up of top-10 teams at the time. The Wolfpack won 80-77 in Greensboro, NC in the Ro Greensboro Invitational.

At the end of January, the Lady Vols were a lock to not only get in the tournament but they were in position to be a host team in the first two rounds. Tennessee won their first six SEC games including back to back wins over ranked opponents in a road win at Alabama and a home win against Kentucky where Caldwell’s team held both opponents under 60 points.

Then the wheels came off. Tennessee lost 10 of its next 12 games in a drama-filed six weeks of basketball that saw senior Kaiya Wynn quit, Janiah Barker suspended, leading scorer Talaysia Cooper benched, Caldwell saying her team had a lot of quit in them and AD Danny White’s endorsement.

All of that while holding only two of their final 12 opponents to less than 75 points as teams shot 50% from the field.

A year ago, Tennessee was on the road in the NCAA Tournament and made it to the Sweet Sixteen after upsetting Ohio State on its home floor.