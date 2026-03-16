Lady Vols basketball game time vs NC State in NCAA Tournament announced

Lady Vols basketball will open the NCAA Tournament at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN on Friday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The No. 10 seed Lady Vols (16-13) face No. 7 seed N.C. State (20-10) in the first-round matchup. If they win, they would face either No. 2 seed Michigan (25-6) or No. 15 seed Holy Cross (23-9).

Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell lost 80-77 to the Wolfpack in its regular-season opener on Nov. 4. in Greensboro, North Carolina. Both teams were ranked in the top 10 at the time.

The Lady Vols lost 10 of their past 12 games, including dropping the last seven games. They lost the final six games of the regular season before losing in their first game in the SEC Tournament.

The lousy final close to the regular season included a 30-point loss at UConn on Feb. 1 and a 43-point loss at South Carolina on Feb. 8. The loss at USC is the largest margin of defeat in program history.

Caldwell went 24-10 in her first season with the Lady Vols in 2024-25, leading them to the Sweet 16. Tennessee beat UConn in Caldwell’s first matchup in the rivalry, ending a losing streak dating back to 2007.

Lady Vols basketball’s NCAA Tournament history

The Lady Vols were a No. 5 seed in Caldwell’s first season.

They routed South Florida in their opener before upsetting No. 4 seed Ohio State 82-67 in Columbus, Ohio, to reach the Sweet 16. They lost 67-59 to No. 1 seed Texas.

The Lady Vols have eight national titles, all of which they won under legendary coach Pat Summitt. They have been to 18 Final Fours, but have not reached one since the 2007-08 season. All the Final Four appearances also were under Summitt.

Tennessee has not reached an Elite 8 since the 2015-16 season under Holly Warlick.